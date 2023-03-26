‘The Young and the Restless’: Mishael Morgan Returns For a Limited Time

The Young and the Restless remains one of television’s most iconic soap operas, with an ensemble cast that has inspired acclaim and even adulation. For decades, fans have followed the adventures of the citizens of Genoa City — and while the show originally focused on two wealthy families, the Brooks family and the Foster family, over the years, the series has grown and expanded to include a wide variety of characters. One fan-favorite character is Hilary Curtis, played by Mishael Morgan.

Morgan later debuted a second character on The Young and the Restless, proving her versatility. But in 2022, she threw viewers for a loop when she announced she was taking a step back from the soap. Recently, however, Morgan has been teasing a big return to the series, taking to social media to announce that she will be back on The Young and the Restless for a limited time.

When did Mishael Morgan make her debut on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Mishael Morgan from the CBS original daytime series ‘The Young and the Restless’ celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years, airing on CBS Television Network. | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Morgan’s television career began in 2008, when she made her debut in the TV series MVP. She landed her first recurring role later that same year, in the TV series The Best Years. She quickly established herself as a talented ensemble performer. Over the next few years, Morgan acted in many shows. In 2013, the young actor was cast as Hilary Curtis in The Young and the Restless.

In 2018, Morgan confirmed that she was leaving The Young and the Restless — portraying Hilary Curtis for the last time in late 2018. Just one year later, Morgan returned to the series, debuting a brand-new character named Amanda Sinclair.

Mishael Morgan is returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’

For three more years, Morgan was a mainstay on The Young and the Restless. However, by late 2022, Morgan had stepped away from the role of Amanda Sinclair, leaving many fans to wonder if they would ever see the talented actor back in action in Genoa City again. In early March 2023, Morgan took to social media to share that she was back on the set of the iconic soap opera. According to Michael Fairman TV, Morgan shared on Instagram that it is “So nice to be back, for a few days. I really missed you Genoa city!”

Morgan’s return to the show coincides with The Young and the Restless‘ 50th-anniversary celebration. As Morgan told Soap Opera Digest, “I realized right after I had gone off contract that the 50th was coming up and I was like, ‘Oh, shoot’. But then I remembered that Amanda is still alive and it all worked out that I could be here for this iconic period.”

How long will Mishael Morgan be around on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Looking good for 50! Congrats Y&R ?. So proud to be a part of this TV legacy #yr @YR_CBS pic.twitter.com/nAkbsbH3K7 — Mishael Morgan (@MishaelMorgan1) January 26, 2023

While it isn’t clear how long Morgan will be back on The Young and the Restless, her Instagram post indicates that fans shouldn’t expect to see her on the show for more than a couple of weeks. Still, she has an association with the show that goes back a decade, and it’s clear from her words about the series that she has a lot of love for The Young and the Restless.

It’s very possible that, even if this particular guest appearance is short-lived, she could end up returning once again down the road. After all, she’s proven to be a hot commodity in the television landscape, whether she’s acting in soap operas or in feature-length films.