‘The Young and the Restless’: Sharon Case Says Eric Braeden Reminds Her of Robert De Niro

Sharon Case is a leading lady on The Young and the Restless. Since 1994, the Daytime Emmy winner has portayed beloved heroine Sharon Newman. During her 28 years, Case has worked with many of the show’s leading men. The actor had kind words for one co-star by comparing him to a famous celebrity.

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Sharon Case says Eric Braeden is like Robert De Niro

Throughout her two decades on The Young and the Restless, Case’s character Sharon has been paired with many men. Some of Sharon’s past love interests include Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso). In an interview with The Locher Room, Case reflected on some of her co-stars.

Case called Morrow “handsome” and referred to Bergman as “professional. He’s a great actor – Shakespearian.” When it came to Eric Braeden, who plays Victor Newman, Case compared him to a famous celebrity. “Robert De Niro. He just reminds me of him somehow,” Case explained.

Sharon Case and Eric Braeden’s characters were married onscreen

Case and Braeden have worked closely together on The Young and the Restless. Sharon’s true love is Nick, whom she’s had an on-again, off-again relationship with for 28 years. While Nick’s mother Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) disapproved of Sharon, Victor welcomed his daughter-in-law into the family.

Sharon and Victor had a close bond, and in many ways he was a father figure to her. But during later years their relationship took a romantic turn. Sharon and Victor married twice. The first time was a marriage of convenience because Victor was trying to protect his assets while in prison.

Their second marriage occurred after Nikki dumped Victor, and Sharon was lonely. Sharon transformed from a heroine to a vixen when her newlywed husband went missing. With Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) help in taking over Newman Enterprises.

When Victor was presumed dead, Sharon and Tucker held their wedding after his memorial. However, they were shocked when Victor returned alive and well. Sharon and Victor divoced, and she became an enemy of The Moustache. However, in recent years, the two seem to be on friendly terms.

What’s next for Sharon Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Case’s character Sharon has been involved in many storylines on The Young and the Restless. But currently Sharon is without a storyline. Most of Sharon’s time is spent serving coffee at Crimson Lights and serving as therapist to many Genoa City citizens.

Sharon has been growing close with a newly single Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd). But there’s been no progress in their budding romance. During the bicentennial gala, Sharon turned heads when she arrived with her ex-husband Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Sharon and Adam’s arrival drew attention from their exes Nick and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Sharon would be a huge benefit to the love triangle with Sally and the Newman brothers. It’ll be interesting to see if the show incorporates her into the story, continues her romance with Chance, or has a new storyline for the adored heroine.