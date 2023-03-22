‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Adam Uses Sharon to Make Sally and Nick Jealous

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is a man with a mission on The Young and the Restless. Since discovering his ex-girlfriend Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is pregnant with his baby, Adam’s determined to win her back. However, his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) stands in the way. But Adam has a few tricks up his sleeve.

The Young and the Restless star Mark Grossman I Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Adam Newman plots to win back Sally Spectra on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Adam made the hugest mistake of his life breaking up with Sally. While he assumed he was doing the right thing, he realized he was a fool for letting go of Sally. Adam’s love for Sally became evident when she began dating his brother Nick.

Seeing Sally move on hurt Adam, and he realized he still loved her. Although Adam tried to keep his distance, his connection with Sally was too hard to ignore. A last fling together resulted in Sally becoming pregnant with his child.

Paternity tests and proposals? ? You won’t want to miss this! #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/SRaToT0zqp — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 19, 2023

Now that Adam knows he’s the baby’s father, he wants to be part of Sally and their child’s life. Yet, Nick, the protective gentleman he is, wants to shield Sally from Adam’s drama. Adam knows with Nick in the picture; he doesn’t stand a chance. So he decides to play mind games with his brother.

As part of his plan to win Sally back, Adam enlists the help of his ex-wife Sharon Newman (Sharon Case).

Adam Newman and Sharon Newman create a stir at the gala

Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) star-studded bicentennial gala begins this week on The Young and the Restless. Genoa City gathers for the event, and there will be some surprise couples. In a Twitter preview, a brief clip shows Adam posing with Sharon on the red carpet.

Ready for one of the most memorable evenings in GC? ✨ Celebrate 50 years of #YR with all-new episodes this week on @CBS! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/4NAJincNTv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 19, 2023

Adam being Sharon’s date for the gala, will draw attention, especially from Nick and Sally. Nick is Sharon’s ex-husband and, as Adam proclaimed, “the love of Nick’s life.” Naturally, Nick will be concerned about seeing Sharon with Adam and won’t resist voicing his opinion. But is Nick’s opposition toward Shadam due more to jealousy than concern?

Meanwhile, Sally might also be hit by the green-eyed monster. Although Sally claims to be happy with Nick, she still loves Adam. Seeing Adam with Sharon might diminish Sally’s denial as she realizes Adam is her true love.

Is another love quadrangle coming on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

The love triangle with Adam, Sally, and Nick could turn into a quadrangle on The Young and the Restless. Adding Sharon to the mix could add some excitement to the storyline. The writers could tease a Shadam reunion with Adam becoming conflicted about his feelings for Sharon and Sally.

Adam and Sharon have a complicated history…what do you think the future holds for these two? #YR pic.twitter.com/2KTYF0Tjsg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Sally and Nick will have to deal with their jealousy over Shadam. While Nick’s main focus is caring for Sally, he’ll find himself running interference in Sharon and Adam’s growing bond. The more time Nick spends with Sharon, the more Sally will question her relationship. She’ll realize Nick won’t love her the way he does Sharon.

Once Sally realizes she doesn’t love Nick, she’ll turn to Adam. But will Adam still want her?