Larry and Theresa Caputo divorced in 2018, but the 'Raising Spirits' star still considers her ex-husband part of her family.

Theresa Caputo is back on TV and sharing more messages from the other side. The star of TLC’s Long Island Medium has a new show,Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits, which premieres Jan. 25 on Lifetime. The series follows the big-haired psychic as she tours the U.S. and delivers emotional readings to people who’ve lost loved ones.

Caputo’s new show is all about connecting the living and the dead. But it will also feature a look at her personal life with her parents, children, and grandchildren.

“You’re going to see a lot more of me, my life, my family,” she said in a teaser (via YouTube).

However, there’s one person from Long Island Medium people might be surprised to see on Raising Spirits – Caputo’s former husband Larry Caputo.

Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo divorced in 2018

Caputo rose to fame on Long Island Medium, which ran from 2011 to 2019. The show introduced viewers to Theresa, who claims to have a special connection to the spirit world, as well as her family, including her then-husband Larry and their two kids, Larry Jr. and Victoria.

Theresa and Larry were together for nearly three decades. But in 2017, they decided to separate.

“We’re having a difficult time,” Larry explained in an episode of Long Island Medium. “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2018. In 2021, Theresa revealed she had a boyfriend, but she didn’t reveal his name.

The ‘Raising Spirits’ star says she and Larry are ‘still a family’

Larry Caputo and Theresa Caputo in 2014 | Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Theresa and Larry might not be husband and wife, but they still share a close bond. He even appears on Raising Spirits.

“Just because Larry and I are divorced and not married, we’re still a family,” Caputo told TV Insider ahead of the Raising Spirits premiere. “I think that’s something very special and something Larry and I are both very proud of. That we have been able to maintain a friendship during this time.”

In June 2023, the Caputo family headed to Italy’s Lake Como to celebrate Larry Jr.’s wedding to his longtime girlfriend Leah Munch.

“Larry and Leah have been together for 14 years since their freshman year of college,” Theresa told People. “And to see them finally be, at this point, where they want to get married, they want to start a family. Every parent’s dream is to see their children be happy, and to find that person that they want to spend the rest of their life with.”

In February 2022, Theresa and Larry’s daughter Victoria and her husband Michael Mastrandrea welcomed their first child, a girl named Michelina.

“I’m a Grandma,” Theresa wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the arrival of her first grandchild. “No words to describe the Love and emotion of holding my Granddaughter.”

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

