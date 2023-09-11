Sex and the City was on the air for six seasons, and, to this day, it is considered to be television gold. And Just Like That…, the HBO Max sequel, seems to be living up to its predecessors’ reputation. Since the TV series 2021 premiere, And Just Like That… has brought in many good reviews and even more viewers.

Since the spinoff is based on the same core crew and characters as Sex and the City, many fans and audience members were disappointed to learn Kim Cattrall, better known as the one-and-only Samantha, wasn’t joining in on the fun. However, there was one And Just Like That… scene that viewers may be surprised to learn was completely improvised by Cattrall herself.

A closer look at HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’

And Just Like That may be based on Sex and the City, but the sequel definitely has a whole new vibe. The series focuses on the popular friends’ journeys as older adults and everything that comes with that. From unexpectedly losing loved ones to the neverending surprises of parenthood, the characters’ storylines and arcs have resonated with viewers everywhere.

And Just Like That… just recently aired its two-part season finale, and it gave fans a little bit of everything. With Carrie’s old and beloved apartment as the backdrop and at the heart of the episodes, viewers eagerly watched the characters’ journeys to move forward amidst the unknown and unexpected. Even though it may look a little different, just like Sex and the City, love, careers, friendship, and family are the topics and themes at the center of And Just Like That…

Kim Cattrall’s noticeable absence from HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ | HBO

To almost no one’s surprise,And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season. However, when the series first came out, there was a bit of surprise that a certain character was obviously missing.

Of course, that was Cattrall and her fan-favorite character Samantha. In an interview with Variety the Sex and the City star explained, “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough.” Cattrall went on to add, “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

However, it didn’t seem so clear and obvious to the writers and creators of And Just Like That…Even though Cattrall hadn’t agreed to be part of the cast, her presence was briefly still a part of the show and storylines. Viewers learned that nowadays Samantha Jones was living in London with a thriving career.

Though fans and viewers appreciated the update, many were hoping for an actual cameo. Fortunately, in the season two finale, they got just that.

The ‘And Just Like That…’ scene that was improvised by Kim Cattrall

In the spirit of saving the best for last, Cattrall shocked fans and viewers by appearing in “The Last Supper Part Two: Entree”. As Carrie and her loved ones prepared to gather together for one last celebration in the New Yorker’s iconic apartment, she unexpectedly received a phone call from no other than Samantha.

Unlike a vague text or the one-way conversations that have depicted Cattrall’s character in the series thus far, in this scene, viewers were thrilled to see IRL footage of Samantha. In the phone call, Samantha revealed she was planning on surprising Carrie at the apartment’s goodbye party, but a delayed fight and shortage of time ruined Samantha’s plans.

The next part of the And Just Like That.. scene, which touched audiences’ hearts everywhere, was actually completely improvised by Cattrall. Asking Carrie to put the phone on speaker, she thanks the apartment for being so “fabulous” before blowing it a kiss goodbye. Though it was just a glimpse of the fun-loving character viewers have missed, it was much appreciated. CNN‘s feature has all of the details behind the highly-talked-about improvised moment.