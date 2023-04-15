This Country Star Would Love to Play Herself on ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone has incited a renewed wave of interest in Westerns and cowboy culture – and for many viewers, the series is the pinnacle of old-fashioned family drama. Even as fans are waiting for the second half of the fifth season, rumors are swirling about the future of the beloved series. Many believe that Yellowstone is set to end after the fifth season, but in the absence of concrete information, anything is possible. Lots of celebrities have expressed their love for the series, including Miranda Lambert, who recently revealed that she would love to cameo on Yellowstone.

Many celebrities have made appearances in ‘Yellowstone’

Miranda Lambert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards I Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Yellowstone has become a cultural phenomenon, earning new fans steadily since the show debuted in 2018. Many big-name actors have appeared in the series as well as the spinoff shows, including Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Tim McGraw, Helen Mirren, and Faith Hill. Country singers seem to be particularly fond of Yellowstone, with musician Ryan Bingham playing a supporting role in the show and contributing several songs to the series as well.

According to Looper, several other popular singers have appeared in the series over the years, including Shane Smith & The Saints and Lainey Wilson, a rising star who even had several scenes with dialogue. Fans have always responded well to the cameo appearances, and with the second half of Season 5 coming sometime in 2023, there might be room for even more country singer cameos.

What did Miranda Lambert say about making a cameo in ‘Yellowstone’?

From the OGs to the new adopters, we love all of our fans. THANK YOU! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/CspI4nUS3R — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) March 30, 2023

There’s no bigger country superstar than Miranda Lambert. The singer, who has released such hits as “Kerosene” and “If I Was a Cowboy,” is also a fan of Yellowstone. Recently, she told Entertainment Tonight that she had a chat with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, telling him that she was pushing to be included in the show in some way. According to People, Lambert said “… Taylor Sheridan got a Texas Medal of Arts and I did as well. So we got to talk about, you know, this lifestyle… I was pushing my songs for the show. I was like, ‘I have some tunes, man, here they are!'”

Lambert admitted that she would love to play herself in the series, noting that”I’ve never been an actress. It’s not my favorite thing. I’ve done one thing and it was probably the one. I’m not saying I won’t ever do it again. But if I can play myself… that’s a little bit easier on me.”

What’s next for ‘Yellowstone’?

Congratulations to Kevin Costner (@modernwest) on his Critics Choice Super Awards win! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/aiGcvqvmBX — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) March 17, 2023

The door is certainly open for Lambert to appear in Yellowstone. However, it could be a long time before she gets the opportunity. For months, rumors have been swirling that there are problems behind the scenes, with some reports claiming that Costner is ready to be done with Yellowstone and move on. Reportedly, Costner had trouble making the filming schedule work for his needs, which led to drama with Sheridan and the rest of the cast and crew. While none of these reports have been confirmed by Costner, Parade notes that it is looking increasingly likely that Yellowstone will be ending after the conclusion of Season 5, sometime later this year.

Even if Yellowstone is wrapping up soon, fans won’t be seeing the last of the Dutton family. Numerous spinoff shows are in the works, with Sheridan launching a veritable empire around the characters and locations that he made so popular. For now, fans will have to wait and watch until further news of Yellowstone’s future surfaces.