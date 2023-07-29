Tom Hanks explained why he didn’t feel an American actor would ever be allowed to portray James Bond in a movie.

James Bond has had many actors over the years filling the character’s shoes. But occasionally, there have been times when even American actors have been considered for the role.

But Tom Hanks quipped that an American James Bond would never happen, especially given the franchise’s use of American actors.

Tom Hanks felt it would start riots if he was cast as James Bond

James Bond has been primarily played by British actors. But there have been a few occasions where American actors have been courted to offer a less traditional take on the character. Veteran star Clint Eastwood was once approached for the role. Despite the potential paycheck, Eastwood respectfully declined the opportunity.

“I was also offered pretty good money to do James Bond if I would take on the role. This was after Sean Connery left. My lawyer represented the Broccolis [who produce the Bond franchise] and he came and said, ‘They would love to have you.’ But to me, well, that was somebody else’s gig. That’s Sean’s deal. It didn’t feel right for me to be doing it,” Eastwood once said according The Independent.

Tom Hanks has never been approached for James Bond. But the actor quipped he’d enjoy taking on the role to see the chaos that would ensue.

“It would be great. It would cause riots. In England, they’re not gonna have some guy from America play James Bond,” Hanks once said according to Irish Examiner.

What made this especially true for Hanks was the Bond films’ apparent treatment of American actors.

“That’s why they always cast Americans in the worst roles in James Bond movies,” he said. “There’s always some guy…who is always standing on the submarine at the end of the movie while James Bond is making out with Halle Berry, saying, ‘James, you did it again.’”

Tom Hanks once shared that he’d love to play a James Bond villain

Hanks hasn’t played too many dark or villainous characters in his career. This was intentional on Hanks’ part, who felt he’d have trouble portraying evil characters believably.

“It’s because I never get them, because bad guys, by and large, require some degree of malevolence that I don’t think I can fake,” Hanks once told The New York Times.

But Hanks has made a couple of exceptions. Road to Perdition and The Circle, for instance, saw Hanks step into the shoes of morally corrupt characters. He also saw himself playing a Bond antagonist.

“I have never been asked to be in a superhero film but would love to play a villain in a Bond movie,” Hanks once said on The Graham Norton Show (via ET Canada).

Although he felt Bond villains had their occasional cliché moments that came off as comical.

“The bad guy always have this line that he says to James Bond: ‘Before I kill you, Mr. Bond, perhaps you’d like a tour of our installation. Notice the ventilator shafts – wide enough for a man to crawl through,’” he said.

Who Tom Hanks would like to see as the next James Bond

Daniel Craig has come to the end of his run as James Bond. Since the actor retired the character, many have speculated who would be Craig’s appropriate successor. Names like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Aaaron Taylor Johnson have floated around. But Hanks gave a shout-out to an actor who’s been frequently associated with James Bond casting rumors.

“Understand this,” he told BBC. “James Bond has a license to kill. I would issue that license to Idris Elba just based on the work that I’ve seen him do.”