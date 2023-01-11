Tory Lanez Just Hired the Same Lawyer Who Helped Snoop Dogg Beat His 1993 Murder Case

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was convicted of felony assault in December 2022 stemming from his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. Lanez hasn’t given up hope of fighting his case, however. As his sentencing date approaches in late January, Lanez has hired the help of a new lawyer for his appeal case. The lawyer has had many famous clients before, including hit-making rapper Snoop Dogg in his infamous 1990s murder case.

Tory Lanez | Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Tory Lanez was found guilty of felony assault in December 2022

Megan Thee Stallion first came forward alleging Tory Lanez shot her in the foot in the summer of 2020. Lanez’s trial was set for December 2022 in Los Angeles.

On December 23, 2022, Lanez was convicted in a jury trial on three felony charges related to the shooting: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging a firearm.

Lanez was taken to jail following the conviction, with his sentencing hearing scheduled for January 27, 2023.

Related Why Tory Lanez Was Released From House Arrest as Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial Begins

Tory Lanez hired the lawyer who helped Snoop Dogg beat a murder charge in 1993

During the trial, Lanez relied on defense attorney George Mgdesyan to help him with the case. As Lanez now prepares to appeal his conviction, he hired longtime lawyer David Kenner. “I don’t do appeals, so we had to get somebody on board to handle the appeal,” Mgdesyan explained to Rolling Stone of the move.

Kenner has represented Suge Knight in court, and there’s another connection to Death Row Records that he’s represented in court: rapper and business mogul Snoop Dogg.

“Kenner’s biggest claim to fame appears to be getting Snoop Dogg acquitted of murder a.k.a. ‘murder was the case that they gave me,’” Law & Crime reporter Meghan Cuniff, who covered the trial, wrote on Twitter. “He told me he has a video of Snoop at his 80th birthday party saying, ‘Without David Kenner, there’d be no Snoop Dogg.’”

In 1993, Snoop Dogg was charged in relation to the death of a rival gang member, facing counts of first- and second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, conspiracy to commit assault, and being an accessory after the fact. He went to trial and was acquitted after six days of deliberations in 1996.

Snoop addressed the charges on his 1993 song “Murder Was the Case,” as well as the short film and soundtrack of the same name released the following year.

“They made the right decision,” Snoop told reporters as he left the courthouse, according to the Los Angeles Times. “This has been an ordeal that has affected our lives for the past two-and-a-half years. I was just trying to figure out if I was going to be here to raise my son.”

Snoop Dogg has built a successful career in the decades since

In the years since then, Snoop Dogg has continued to showcase his talents as a rapper, culminating in a massive Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 that saw the “Gin & Juice” rapper take the stage with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

Snoop has built a number of successful business and ventures over the years, with his most recent being kid-friendly offerings such as his Doggyland children’s series and new Funko store in Los Angeles.