Travis Kelce Is Following Up His Hilarious Stint on ‘SNL’ By Teaming Up With Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, and Tech N9ne for ‘Kelce Jam’ [Exclusive]

Travis Kelce is taking his talents to the musical stage. In the wake of his hilarious hosting gig on SNL, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end is teaming up with some pretty big headliners for his very own music festival: Kelce Jam.

From which acts are taking the stage to when the event is going down, here’s everything you need to know about Kelce Jam.

Travis Kelce | Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Travis Kelce is launching his own all-day music festival in Kansas City

Two-time Super Bowl champ Kelce, who is renowned for his impressive performances on the field, is now making waves in the entertainment industry. After his successful hosting gig on SNL and the popularity of his highly-ranked podcast New Heights (second on Apple and third on Spotify), Kelce is expanding his entertainment portfolio by hosting an all-ages music festival in Kansas City called Kelce Jam.

The NFL star is taking advantage of his team’s recent Super Bowl win and hopes to continue the celebrations with the festival. The event is scheduled to take place during the NFL Draft Weekend and is estimated to attract over 15,000 fans for the concerts.

Considering how popular Kelce has become in recent months, there’s little doubt that his festival will deliver. And not only will fans get to enjoy some top acts in the music industry, but they’ll also get to see the NFL draft unfold that same weekend.

Here are the top headliners set to perform for Kelce Jam

Aside from the location and time, NFL fans will be excited to learn that Kelce is bringing some top-notch musical acts to perform at Kelce Jam. So far, the musical lineup includes the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Tech N9ne, Loud Luxury, and many more.

One aspect that makes this event all the more exciting is that Kelce is putting it on himself and is curating the event. Medium Rare is helping him sponsor the festival, and the company brings their own set of expertise to the table.

Medium Rare, an event production company, has a track record of creating exceptional events, including Gronk Beach for Rob Gronkowski and Shaq’s Fun House at the Super Bowl for Shaquille O’Neal, among others.

This is how fans can book their spot at Travis Kelce’s Kelce Jam

The official date and time for Kelce Jam is April 28 from 6 pm to 12 am. This coincides with the NFL Draft in Kansas City, which is expected to draw over 300,000 fans.

Tickets for the highly anticipated event will go on sale April 7, with a pre-sale window opening on April 6. With so many people planning on attending and the caliber of musicians playing at the event, tickets will not last long.

The event, which is slated to go down at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, is an all-ages show. General Admission Tickets start at $49.99, and TickPick VIP passes start at $224.99.

Fans can register online at KelceJam.com now ahead of Friday’s ticket pre-sale. All tickets will sell out, so register now to secure your ticket for the lowest price ahead of the pre-sale on Friday, April 7th, at 10 am CT.

In addition to the draft and musical acts, attendees will get to taste some of Kansas City’s legendary BBQ joints. This includes Joe’s BBQ, which is offering a “Kelce Combo” for the festival that features a sausage and rib entree.