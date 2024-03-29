Queen Camilla is reportedly connecting with Kate Middleton on a number of aspects related to her cancer diagnosis.

In Kate Middleton’s corner isn’t just Prince William, the Middleton family, and close friends. As the Princess of Wales undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” after test results from a January 2024 surgery found “cancer had been present,” the 42-year-old also has Queen Camilla to turn to for support. Ahead, how Camilla’s “approach” to the health crisis — and that of King Charles III, who’s also being treated for cancer — is a “positive comfort.”

Kate has Camilla as a ‘great support’ during her health woes

Camilla’s “inner strength” from years as an “outsider” has made her a “great support” for Kate, Ingrid Seward, Majesty magazine editor-in-chief and royal author, told the Mirror.

“Camilla’s steeliness after years of being regarded as an outsider have [sic] helped her build an inner strength which has never been more necessary than now. Not only is she taking on royal engagements for her husband, the king, but she is having to keep an eye on him.”

Camilla reportedly made sure King Charles, 75, rested following a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate in January 2024 that led to his cancer diagnosis. (She also encouraged the king to go public with the news.)

Now, she’s there for Kate during her own cancer diagnosis, which is believed to have happened on or around Feb. 27, 2024.

“Over the last months, Queen Camilla has been a great support to the Princess of Wales,” the author said. “Her calm and sensible approach has been a positive comfort. So has her humour [sic].”

“She is concentrating on keeping Charles cheerful and trying to prevent him from doing too much. At the same time, she has been a pillar of strength to Kate.”

Camilla “understands how frightening the diagnosis of cancer can be for a woman. Amongst many other fears is the prospect of losing their hair. Which must be especially poignant for Kate, whose trademark it has become.”

Camilla can connect with Kate on how her children are handling the diagnosis

Something else Camilla understands and has experience with personally, is seeing her children through a crisis.

“Camilla is particularly understanding as her own two children had a terrible time when she was branded the ‘other woman’ in the prince’s life and became the most vilified woman in the land,” Seward said.

As for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, William and Kate are understood to have timed the announcement to coincide with the kids’ school break. That way they can protect them from media coverage about Kate’s health.

“Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them,” Kate said in the video. “And to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”



“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits,” she added.

Queen Camilla | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Camilla has also become closer to William through Kate’s cancer diagnosis

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Kate’s cancer diagnosis has brought William and Camilla closer.

“Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer,” Bond told OK! Magazine. “They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the king and the princess recover.”

“Their teams will be working more closely to coordinate diaries and cover the engagements that [have] been planned,” she continued. “And Camilla and William are bound to have been in much closer regular contact.”

Bond also noted the “emotional help” William and Camilla can offer one another. “Both will have been so worried about these unexpected health issues, and I imagine they will have shared their concerns.”

Things certainly have changed. There once was a time when William “disliked” Camilla “intensely.” So much, apparently, he and Prince Harry “begged” King Charles “not to marry” her.



With “maturity,” Bond said, William’s realized “Camilla makes his father extremely happy. And the prince knows now that she is the love of his life.”