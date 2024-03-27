Although Kate Middleton called him 'a great source of comfort and reassurance,' Prince William's own feelings on his wife's cancer diagnosis are entirely different.

Prince William has been, in Kate Middleton’s words, “a great source of comfort and reassurance” amid her cancer diagnosis. However, that doesn’t mean the Prince of Wales’ own feelings about the situation aren’t entirely positive. William reportedly feels “helpless and scared” amid the Princess of Wales’ diagnosis.

William feels ‘helpless and scared’ about Kate’s cancer diagnosis

It seems three words sum up how William’s feeling amid Kate’s cancer diagnosis. He feels “helpless and scared,” a source told Us Magazine. Furthermore, the 41-year-old’s been asking other British royals to cover for him so he can be at home.

William and Kate live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England, with their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The number of royals able to fill in for William is low.

He and Kate are taking a step back from duties for the time being. As is William’s father, King Charles III. The 75-year-old began cancer treatment in early February 2024 following a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. (His nephew, Peter Phillips, said in a recent interview the king is “frustrated” his recovery is “taking longer than he wanted.”)

This means William’s options for substitutes are limited to the likes of Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, among others.

Meanwhile, Kate is, as she said in her March 22, 2024, video statement announcing the diagnosis, in the “early stages” of preventative chemotherapy. However, she’s “well and getting stronger every day.”

As for William and Kate’s kids, the source said they’re “coping as well as can be expected,” per the outlet. “They know their mother is sick and is trying to get better,” the source said.

William’s ‘helping in every way he can’ as Kate gets treatment

“William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” a source told the outlet. “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”

Also lending a hand are the Middletons. Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, is reportedly the “driving force” holding the Wales family together at the moment.

William and Kate also have help from, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has worked as their nanny since 2014. Not to mention, Kate’s tight-knit group of friends is a source of support, as is Queen Camilla.

According to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, William’s not changing tact in the wake of Kate’s diagnosis going public. He’ll “continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year,” the spokesperson said after the announcement (via Express).

William and Kate are focusing on spending quality time with their children

The next few weeks are reportedly all about spending time together for the Wales family. They aren’t, however, expected to join fellow British royals at the annual Windsor Castle Easter service on March 31, 2024.

Instead, William and Kate are taking advantage of George, Charlotte, and Louis’ break from school for the holiday to head to Anmer Hall, their country home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

The family of five was seen boarding a helicopter reported to be on its way to the Norfolk area on March 23, 2024, one day after Kate’s cancer diagnosis announcement was broadcast (via Express).

Kate, who one source said “has been working from home,” is “unsure when she will feel ready to step out. It’s up to her when it comes to getting back in the public eye.”

Meanwhile, her doctors haven’t given her to go-ahead to go back to work. A Kensington Palace spokesperson shared in the wake of Kate’s announcement she’ll “return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.”