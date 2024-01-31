King Charles is looking at nearly a month of recuperation after prostate surgery while Queen Camilla reminds him to 'take it easy.'

Queen Camilla is behind “workaholic” King Charles III resting following surgery for an enlarged prostate. Although it’s unlike the king to slow down (he’s known to work long hours), a commentator says the queen’s “being very strict” and forcing the monarch to recuperate.

Camilla’s telling King Charles to ‘take it easy’ after surgery

According to royal correspondent Charles Charles Rae, it’s the queen who is making sure King Charles gets some rest.

“The thing is, you’ve got to remember that the king is a workaholic, and he will want to get back to work very quickly to do all sorts of things,” Rae told GB News. “Such as looking at his documents and having various meetings.”

Lightening his workload in the wake of surgery won’t be easy for him, the commentator went on. That, he said, is where Queen Camilla comes in, as she’ll be the one to remind King Charles to rest.

“It’s going to be a big job for the queen to tell him to slow down and take it easy because he’s facing three to four weeks of recuperation before he can get back on his feet,” Rae said.

For King Charles, resting isn’t something that necessarily comes naturally to him. “Camilla once joked that the only way that she could get him to stop working was by holding a big placard up in front of his desk that said, ‘Stop working,’” he noted.

Overall, Rae said, the experience may lead to people sympathizing with the royal family “because they may be blue blood, but they’re the same as the rest of us. They suffer from the same problems.”

King Charles left the hospital on Jan. 29

The report on King Charles’s recovery comes just days after he left the hospital. On Jan. 29, 2024, the 75-year-old was discharged from The London Clinic, a private hospital near Regent’s Park in London, England.

It coincided with the discharge of another royal patient, Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales went home after spending nearly two weeks in recovery following a “planned” abdominal surgery on Jan. 16, 2024.

The king’s exit came after an extended stay in the hospital. He spent three nights, instead of an expected two, at the clinic before leaving with Queen Camilla by his side as cameras recorded their exit.

“The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.



“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit.” They also noted the king “is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”

King Charles is ‘delighted’ his enlarged prostate diagnosis has helped raise awareness

After being diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17, 2024, the king shared the news publicly in what Buckingham Palace described as an effort to raise awareness.

Since then, enlarged prostate searches on national health sites have reportedly seen an uptick in traffic.

Upon being admitted to the hospital, the palace said the king was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness, (via AP News).