‘Vanderpump Rules’: Brittany Cartwright’s Ah-Ha Moment With Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss – ‘This Is so Crazy’

The Vanderpump Rules cast questioned why Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were out together at The Abbey and Brittany Cartwright had her own brush with the Scandoval that left her speechless.

For the first time this season, a few Vanderpump Rules cast members like Katie Maloney and Ally Lewber questioned why Sandoval and Leviss were out dancing at The Abbey at 1:00 a.m. Cartwright now questions a moment and a photo that was taken of her on the red carpet alongside Sandoval and Leviss.

Brittany Cartwright shares a weird moment with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

“Oh defensive, defensive!” Cartwright exclaimed on her Peacock Watch With series when Maloney confronted Sandoval about being with Leviss at The Abbey. “It all makes sense now. What’s crazier is I have hardly hung out with Raquel over the past few years. Whenever I did, I did have a good time with her.”

“I thought she was very nice,” Cartwright continued. “I went to a White Fox party I was meeting Scheana [Shay] so Scheana was like, ‘Will you pick up Raquel?’ And I was like ‘Sure.’ So I go to pick up Raquel and guess who hops in the car? Tom Sandoval.”

“And it’s just like sheesh,” she said. “I actually have a picture on the red carpet with just me, Tom, and Raquel! And it’s just like looking back now I’m like, what is life? This is so crazy.”

Brittany didn’t think Raquel from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ ‘had it in her’

Cartwright’s husband Jax Taylor wondered if she thought anything was going on between Sandoval and Leviss. “I mean I was like this is weird. But also like Tom always would have friends that he would kind of like cling onto for years, I feel like.”

The biggest shock in the entire affair is that Sandoval cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, who was also close friends with Leviss. Cartwright added, “I just didn’t ever expect it was to this level.” Cartwright said she’d never let Taylor go out with another woman late at night.

Jax and Brittany think Oliver and Tom Schwartz were a cover

Later in the episode, Leviss met up with Oliver Saunders, someone she kissed in Las Vegas. Saunders is the son of actor Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Leviss thought Saunders was separated from his wife, but learned Saunders and his estranged wife slept together after they had kissed.

During her date with Saunders, Leviss expressed how angry she was and left the date. Cartwright thought the move was all for show.

Cartwright said, “Knowing what we know, everything that Raquel says, talking about being with this guy ’cause he’s married and how upset it made her and stuff. All of that just seems so crazy. And such a hypocrite and it’s just insane.”

“This whole time she’s just putting on a show to make it look like there’s nothing going on between her and Tom,” Taylor said. “Like this going on a date with Oliver, kissing [Tom] Schwartz. This is all a facade, this is all for show.”

“I just never thought Raquel had it in her,” Cartwright said.

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Watch With streams on Peacock with new episodes on Thursday.