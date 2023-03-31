Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Blasts Raquel Leviss’s ‘Mickey Mouse’ Lawyer Who Claimed She Was ‘Grandstanding’

Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules slammed Raquel Leviss for being a no-show in court, sharing her frustration with how Leviss and her “Mickey Mouse” lawyer logjammed the legal system for a frivolous lawsuit.

Levis and her attorney alleged that Shay physically attacked her upon hearing the news that Tom Sandoval and Leviss had a months-long affair. Only moments prior to hearing the news, Shay and Leviss were Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen guests. And Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay.

Scheana Shay calls Raquel Leviss’s restraining order a PR stunt

“It was insane,” Shay said on this week’s episode of Dear Media’s Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. “But the first thing they asked me was, why do you think she wanted to drop the restraining order? I’m like, first of all, she didn’t drop it. She didn’t dismiss it. She filed a request for dismissal the day after the reunion, by the way.”

Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“So it was just another PR stunt,” she added. “But with this type of restraining order, we’ve said it so many times, there’s no legal mechanism to dismiss it.”

Scheana Shay didn’t trust that Raquel from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ wouldn’t show up for court

Shay said Leviss’s lawyer told her ahead of time they weren’t going to show up for court. But she wasn’t taking any chances. “Sure, you can say like, I changed my mind, but until the day of the hearing, it’s in place, so I’m not gonna take her bulls*** lawyer’s word, the Mickey Mouse lawyer,” she said. “But I can’t take their word for anything.”

Say what you want about @scheana, but she just gave a very clear summary of how #RaquelLeviss abused the court system and then lists off a number of advocacy groups for domestic violence like a pro. She should run for LA city council https://t.co/w6FxxevdEa — Tony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) March 29, 2023

“Their word doesn’t mean s***,” Shay added. “So yeah, they told my lawyer yesterday, oh, we’re not gonna show up. I’m like, I’m not taking that chance. And then you change your mind and then you decide to show up and you’re trying to trick me so that I’m not there. And then I have a permanent restraining order for I think like five years. Which I don’t wanna be around her for five years.”

“But then I saw her lawyer today put out a statement,” Shay shared. “He said that they had no plans to show up, and they’re trying to spin this narrative that my appearance in court today was grandstanding. And I’m like, first of all, just because you said you weren’t going to show up, I don’t trust that.”

Scheana ended up apologizing to the court

Shay said she definitely didn’t trust anything coming from Leviss or her attorney. “I don’t trust anything that comes out of either of your mouths,” she said. Adding, “I have to protect myself. I have to protect my family. I’m going to show up because until I show up and I see the judge say it’s dismissed, I don’t believe anything.”

Justice SURved ✌? — ?️‍?Scheana (@scheana) March 29, 2023

She also apologized to everyone in court for taking their time. “I was literally, apologizing to each person, thanking each person. Because I feel so bad that you guys are having to waste time with this when there were so many people in there dealing with real s***. And that’s what really pisses me off. And that just like goes to show her privilege. You know, she’s white, she’s pretty, she’s got wealthy parents, she’s this ex-beauty pageant wannabe, whatever.

“And I mean, I am privileged as well in the sense that I was able to afford a boss savage attorney to fight this for me,” Shay added. “Not everyone’s as lucky as I am to be able to have such representation. But for her to abuse the system like this, when I see people out there today who really need this, it’s such a shame that there are people like that in this world.”