‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Shay Reflects on ‘Traumatic’ Birth After Stassi Schroeder Reveals She’s Pregnant

Fired Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder revealed she is pregnant with her second baby. Here’s how her former castmate, Scheana Shay, reacted to the news and where their friendship stands today.

Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay | Bravo/NBCUniversal

Scheana Shay congratulated Stassi Schroeder after the former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star revealed she is pregnant with her second baby

On March 1, Schroeder shared an Instagram announcing she is pregnant again and expecting her second baby with husband Beau Clark. The couple has a two-year-old daughter named Hartford.

The Straight Up With Stassi podcast host posted a picture of Hartford snuggling with her on a couch, each with one hand on Schroeder’s baby bump. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned the image.

Some of her former castmates, including Scheana Shay, congratulated Schroeder on her pregnancy. “Congratulations!!!!!!! [three red heart emojis],” Shay commented.

Schroeder and Shay have had a roller-coaster friendship over several seasons of the Bravo reality show. Despite having children very close in age – Hartford was born in January 2021, and Shay’s first child, Summer, arrived just a few months later in April – they do not seem to get together for playdates, as they each do with other cast members’ children. The former co-stars were not invited to each other’s weddings and don’t appear to spend time with each other based on social media.

Scheana Shay cried over the news that Stassi Schroeder is pregnant again

Shay learned Schroeder is pregnant during an interview for an upcoming episode of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

“Oh, wow! I did not know that, congratulations!” Shay told Page Six when she heard the news. Although the Bravo star admitted she and Schroeder don’t hang out, she’d recently had a conversation with her and knew she wanted another baby.

“I had a good conversation with her at Pandora [Vanderpump]’s son’s birthday, and I know she said she was ready for baby number two,” Shay shared. “I was like, ‘I am not there at all,’ but oh my God, I am so happy for her! I literally just got chills.”

Shay started tearing up when asked if she was ready for a second baby. “Here’s where the tears come in because I had a very traumatic labor, I had a miscarriage. There’s a lot of fears around me being a mom again, so I’m so happy for her, but I’m not there.”

She concluded, “Oh my God, I’m genuinely really happy for her. I know she wanted this. We don’t have to get along, but in moments like this, we can be genuinely happy for one another.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star had a series of dangerous complications while giving birth to her first child

Shay opened up about her experience giving birth on an episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. The Vanderpump Rules star had a series of rare complications and was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia and HELLP syndrome.

“It ended up being amazing but it was really scary,” Shay said on the podcast (per E! News). “Basically my liver was struggling. I was borderline about to have a stroke or a seizure.”

She received a magnesium drip that also affected her daughter, leading Shay to believe that Summer was stillborn when she came out “limp” and not screaming. “It made poor baby Summer so sleepy. She had a low heart rate,” the Bravo star said. “It was a lot of scares.”

After receiving treatment for HELLP, Shay and her daughter were safe. “The fact that they caught it, I am so lucky. It literally is a life-threatening disease and it could have been fatal,” she said. “It’s the second highest cause of death in pregnant women.”