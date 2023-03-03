‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Admits to Being a Puma: ‘I’m Not Old Enough to be a Cougar’

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is well underway, and much has changed over the last year.

Three couples have ended their relationships. Lala Kent threw Randall Emmett to the curb after a cheating scandal, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy broke off their engagement, and married couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz decided to divorce.

The breakups mean more single people on Vanderpump Rules, creating some drama on the Bravo series. Some are beginning to date again, including Katie.

What happened between Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney?

The relationship between Tom and Katie has always been a bit tumultuous, even before they tied the knot. But things took a turn for the worse when Tom decided to open a bar with his best friend Tom Sandoval.

The Toms were already junior partners in Tom Tom with Lisa Vanderpump. After that success, the two decided to open another bar.

Katie was hoping to have some involvement in the new venture. The situation could have gone better regarding the name of the bar. Sandoval chose the name “Schwartz and Sandy’s,” but Schwartz’s wife was not a fan. This turned into a big issue for the couple.

Katie Maloney |

Bravo / Contributor

Things got worse from there, and the marriage slowly fell apart. Katie explained how the bar came between them.

“All of the marital issues and arguments and everything we were having has now just been personified. This bar was the other woman in our marriage, and I’m standing inside of her now,” she said at the Daily Mail party.

Tom Schwartz also acknowledges that Schwartz and Sandy’s came between them and that he let himself get “sucked in” regarding the bar.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney called herself a ‘puma’

Katie Maloney is ready to date and was happy to speak with Andy Cohen about her dating life on Watch What Happens Live.

Rumors were swirling that the 36-year-old Katie is dating a younger man.

“What can you tell us about, reportedly I’ve heard that you’re dating a 25-year-old and entering your cougar era,” Andy questioned his guest.

Katie responded, “Apparently I’m a puma, I’m not old enough to be a cougar,” she explained.

She then went on to say, “They’re all young. I like it. The young ones are kind of where it’s at. I love young guys.”

She added that young guys are good in bed.

Lala Kent chimed in, “Look at this glow,” as she pointed to her friend.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney share custody of their dogs

Tom and Katie both love their dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer. So how does a divorced couple decide who gets the beloved pets?

On the Relationsh*t podcast, Katie said they split custody of the dogs and that it’s easy because they have the same group of friends.

She told Andy Cohen, “I have them for one week, then we trade and he gets them for a week.” The dog mom explained that it just “has to” work.

Raquel and James took a different approach with their dog, Graham. He was Raquel’s pet before her relationship with James, so she retained full custody.