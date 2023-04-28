‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Sandoval’s Slap Kink at BravoCon Revealed While Likely Hooking up With Raquel Leviss

During a BravoCon Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special, Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules revealed that his kink was to be slapped. And he said this while he was probably secretly hooking up with Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules fans are now backtracking and looking for clues of the affair, which exploded in early March. WWHL host Andy Cohen also made a few revelations, believing that Sandoval and Leviss were together during BravoCon in late October.

Tom Sandoval says being slapped is a ‘surge of adrenaline’

Sandoval’s slap kink reveal definitely now has a weird tone to it knowing that he was cheating on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss. Along with Schwartz and other Bravo men, Sandoval played the “Name That Eff Boy” game on the WWHL Charming House Rules episode. Sandoval said he liked being slapped in the bedroom.

“I think it’s something … it’s weird,” Sandoval told Showbiz Cheat Sheet during an interview in Nov. “Like most people would never want to be slapped across the face, but I kind of like it because it gives me a surge of adrenaline, I guess.”

At the time fans thought the kink applied to Madix. But Schwartz said he and Sandoval like to slap each other. “Yeah, honestly, sometimes before we go on stage together for live performances or live shows, we’ll give each other a little [smack gesture],” Schwartz said. “Yeah, yeah, yeah. We’ll give each other a little slap across the face.”

Andy Cohen believes Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were together at BravoCon

Sandoval’s band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras played at BravoCon and Cohen looked back at a Scandoval clue that now seemed obvious. “I think this was going on during BravoCon,” Cohen said on his Sirius XM show in March. “For six or seven months. BravoCon was in October. So there’s video that people were posting of Tom and the Extras.”

“I was at that show, and I’m standing there, and Raquel’s standing behind me, and Ariana’s in front of me, and you can see how they’re both looking at Sandoval. It’s wild,” he recalled that both Madix and Leviss were gazing at Sandoval during the performance.

Sandoval leaned into the narrative that it was Schwartz who was hooking up with Leviss during an interview at BravoCon. When Schwartz described his friendship with Leviss, Sandoval stood by and laughed. The reporter said she “shipped” Schwartz and Leviss and asked Sandoval if he agreed. “Yeah … sure,” he said.

Did Tom Sandoval use Tom Schwartz as his human shield?

Sandoval admitted that he set up Schwartz to kiss Leviss during Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. “Oh, my God. [Sandoval] made me do it,” Schwartz said of the kiss to ET Canada. “I didn’t want to do it. He’s like, ‘If you don’t do it, you’re a wussy.’ He steamrolled me.”

“I thought it was fun,” Sandoval mused. “They went behind this little greenery wall, and I went and cracked two beers and handed it to them.”

After news of the affair broke, Schwartz appeared on WWHL and admitted to being somewhat of a pawn. “He took advantage of my kindness and put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake,” he said. “I think Tom has ADHD and honestly, he became obsessed. He is notorious for having an obsession.”

Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney believed Schwartz was duped. “Part of me believes that he was duped,” she said on WWHL. Adding that she thinks Schwartz was duped by both Sandoval and Leviss.