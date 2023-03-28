Lindsay Hubbard Says the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandal Was ‘Right in Front of Our Eyes This Entire Time’

Everyone, including friends, are reviewing the clues that now seem obvious when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules scandal.

The cheating scandal involved Tom Sandoval, who had a months-long affair with cast member Raquel Leviss while he was still with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. No one saw the scandal coming, including friends like Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House.

But Hubbard recently recalled a clue that she feels was her “ah ha” moment that something more was going on between Sandoval and Leviss.

Lindsay Hubbard talked to Katie Maloney from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ about the scandal

Hubbard recently hung out with Katie Maloney and recalled how she questioned Sandoval’s Halloween costume. “I was with Katie Maloney last night,” Hubbard dished on The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show. “Just getting all the tea.”

Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, James Kennedy, Andy Cohen, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval |Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“But also I had texted her right after Halloween and was like why did Tom dress up as Raquel for Halloween,” she questioned. “Like it was almost this weird … I was like why did he do that? Actually, I was on her podcast and I said it. And she was like I don’t know actually. But now that you start putting the pieces together, you’re just like it was in front of our eyes this entire time.”

Carl Radke joked that Andy Cohen should donate his TomTom sweatshirt to the Smithsonian

Hubbard pointed to another Vanderpump Rules scandal clue she said now seemed obvious. “And the fact she showed up the last day of BravoCon in a TomTom sweater that she gave you,” Hubbard said to host Andy Cohen. He also agreed.

Radke piped in, “You should send that to the Smithsonian.” Earlier in the broadcast, Radke recalled, “We were with Tom and Ariana at the MTV Awards and that was in June. So right around when things …”

“We were also all at the Tom Sandoval [performance] at BravoCon that night,” Cohen pointed out.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and OG ‘Summer House’ cast have a longstanding friendship

Many of the original Summer House cast members are likely shocked by the Vanderpump Rules scandal because they’ve been friends for years. In fact, Bravo introduced Summer House via Vanderpump Rules when some of the women took a trip to the Hamptons and were invited to a clam bake at the first Summer House.

The Vanderpump Rules cast made another trip to Summer House shortly after their trip to Mexico – and Tom Schwartz made a quick trip to the emergency room after a stomach bug became too intense. But most recently, Schwartz and Sandoval made a guest appearance at Winter House.

Schwartz told Showbiz Cheat Sheet the Winter House visit came only days after Maloney asked him for a divorce. “They were very welcoming,” he said about the Winter House cast. “It was fun to sort of get lost, like immersed in their little world, you know what I mean?”

“It was like a wonderful little sabbatical from a very emotional moment in my life. I was fresh off the divorce,” Schwartz added. “The cast didn’t know this but, before I left to go hang out with them in Stowe, Katie and I sat down together and she asked we just not mention the divorce. She wasn’t ready to talk about it publicly. And I had to respect that.”

“But also, you know, I was just dying inside,” Schwartz admitted. “So I was very conflicted. But overall, we had a good time. It was a blast. We love the cast.”