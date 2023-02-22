‘Vanderpump Rules’: Is Tom Schwartz Lying About Being Single?

Vanderpump Rules fans watched Tom Schwartz’s relationship with Katie Maloney blossom, then fall apart during the first nine seasons. Now that the couple has divorced, rumors have swirled about how each one has moved on. Maloney hasn’t dated anyone since the split, but social media posts indicate that Schwartz has a new girlfriend.

So why did he claim to be single during his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen?

Tom Schwartz | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star moved on first — Katie Maloney or Tom Schwartz?

Schwartz recently appeared on WWHL and told host Andy Cohen that he was single after his divorce from Maloney. They announced their split in March 2022 after 12 years together, and reached a divorce settlement in September.

It didn’t take long for rumors to emerge claiming Maloney was dating 25-year-old actor Satchel Clendenin, but those turned out to be false. Claims that Schwartz had moved on, though, seemed to have way more merit.

“This bar star’s ex-husband has been telling the press ‘it stings’ about his ex wife’s ‘romance.’ She doesn’t and has never had a boyfriend since their breakup. HE on the other hand has a girlfriend he practically lives with,” read a report shared by the Best of Bravo Instagram account.

Is Tom Schwartz lying about being single?

After Schwartz claimed to be single on WWHL, another source submitted a tip to Bravo & Cocktails claiming he was a liar.

“The bar star lied on WWHL. He is NOT single. He’s been seeing his girlfriend for quite some time. She’s a hairstylist and friends with the whole crew. Don’t believe me? Check out Ariana’s stories on insta,” the tipster wrote.

The first rumor to pop up about Schwartz’s post-divorce dating life focused on his Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. But he quickly shot that down. The bar owner told Page Six that he has “great admiration” for Leviss, but their “flirty and friendly” connection was nothing serious.

“I have a great admiration for her, and we’re tight, we’re friends, we’re boys,” Schwartz insisted.

But as soon as he denied the Leviss rumor, photos emerged that indicated he was dating a woman named Jo. She is reportedly a friend of Kristen Doute’s, and a camera caught her holding hands with Schwartz at a concert in November.

Why does the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star refuse to admit to his new romance?

Not only is Schwartz in a relationship with Jo, but sources claim that they’ve been together for a while and are practically living together. The original tipster pointed out that Schwartz may be lying about his new romance because he is “scared that if it comes out he has a girlfriend, who basically lives with him, he’ll be painted as the bad guy.”

According to Maloney, she and Schwartz agreed not to date within their friend group when they split. It’s not clear if Jo is still friends with Doute, or if she is connected to the Vanderpump Rules stars in any way.

“It’s one thing when you’ve been, for the entirety of the group of friends, you’ve been a couple and married. Then to break up and start dating within that group just feels a little toxic,” Maloney said, per Meaww.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.