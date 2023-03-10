‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Schwartz Reveals the 1 Person He’s ‘Falling in Love With’

The relationship between Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney has played out in front of the cameras over the last 9 seasons of Vanderpump Rules. Now their divorce and the aftermath are being displayed in season 10.

There has been plenty of drama over Schwartz’s kiss with castmate Raquel Leviss, who recently ended her engagement to James Kennedy.

Maloney’s dating life is also under constant scrutiny, especially when she was said to be dating actor Satchel Clendenin, who is ten years her junior.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s relationship on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While Schwartz and Maloney are trying to keep their divorce amicable and remain friends, it is not always an easy task, especially in front of the world.

The couple began dating before Vanderpump Rules even began shooting season 1. Their relationship had plenty of drama with all kinds of fights and breakups.

They seemed to finally have their happy ending when the Tom Tom owner popped the question and then their beautiful televised wedding played out on the Bravo reality show.

Unfortunately, the two ran into problems when Schwartz and partner Tom Sandoval decided to open another bar together. Maloney felt she was being neglected and any input she had regarding the new business venture was ignored. One big issue was her dislike of the name Schwartz & Sandy’s.

They both announced their divorce in March 2022. They share custody of their two dogs.

Who is Tom Schwartz falling in love with?

There was speculation that the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner was dating hairstylist Jo Wenberg, who he refers to as his “dear friend”.

Wenberg began working with the cast of Vanderpump Rules in 2015. “Jo is a badass hairstylist. … I think she’s a beautiful soul,” the 40-year-old reality star told Us.

He went on to say, “We’re not living together and we’re not dating either, but she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”

Speculation that the two were involved began when Wenberg was spotted in Leviss’ Instagram stories from a concert in December 2022.

Could Schwartz be falling in love with Wenberg? He actually said that he is falling in love with someone else.

“I just got out of a 12-year relationship. I cannot be in a committed, I can’t dive back into another relationship,” he explained. “It wouldn’t be fair to the other person ‘cause I’m kind of consumed with, like, business and my family and I’m kind of falling in love with myself all over again.”

What has Tom Schwartz been doing since the break-up with Maloney?

Tom Schwartz appears at Bravocon I Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images

“I don’t think I’m ever going to get married again,” Schwartz told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

For now, the Bravolebrity is concentrating on business. Schwartz & Sandy’s finally opened in November 2022.

“Just seeing the sign light up for the first time, that was awesome,” he told OK! at BravoCon 2022. “After all the hard work we put into that place, all the money. It’s a total vibe there.”

The two Toms are also busy with their other venture with Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Tom.