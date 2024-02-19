Video of Prince William Looking Uncomfortable With Kate and Tom Cruise Goes Viral After Prince Attends Event With Actor While the Princess Recovers

Prince William's appearance at an with Tom Cruise had some royal watchers recalling a moment that went viral between the actor and William's wife, the Princess of Wales, in 2022.

It’s been a tough few weeks for the royal family. Ten days after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, it was announced that tests revealed King Charles has cancer. And while the monarch is currently receiving treatment for that, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) has been out of commission as she recovers from abdominal surgery she had on Jan. 16.

Prince William stepped out for the first time since his wife left the hospital to attend an event with A-list actor Tom Cruise on Feb 7. Thanks to that appearance a video of Cruise and Kate is going viral again.

Prince William kept things light-hearted and joked following his wife and father’s health issues

Prince William poses for a photo with actor Tom Cruise at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales and the Hollywood star attended a gala dinner to support the Air Ambulance Charity at Raffles London. Prince William gave a speech at the reception and acknowledged his wife and father’s health.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all,” he said per the Daily Mail before joking: “It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather ‘medical’ focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!

“And we are Up Against Time. The clue really is in the Appeal’s name. By September, we need the two new red birds – decked with the latest kit such as night vision – in our skies. I should also take this opportunity to give a mention to my — our — fellow pilot, Tom Cruise. Tom, huge thanks for supporting us tonight. And if you wouldn’t mind not borrowing either of the new helicopters for the next Mission: Impossible, it would be appreciated. We have all seen on our screens that — how can I put it — you seem to have a different take on ‘normal wear and tear’ to the rest of us. It’s not the kind that buffs out, that’s for sure.”

When speaking with Cruise that evening, William quipped: “I haven’t got my Top Gun slippers on” in reference to the shoes he wore to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere two years earlier. Now, a video from that premiere is circulating online again.

Viral video of Cruise touching Kate during ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ resurfaces

Prince William and Kate Middleton are accompanied by Tom Cruise as they arrive for the Top Gun Maverick Royal Film Performance | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The clip making the rounds again is from May 19, 2022, when William and Kate arrived at the Top Gun: Maverick London premiere which was held at Royal Film Performance at Odeon Leicester Square. The video uploaded to TikTok has more than 237,000 likes and includes footage of Cruise grabbing Kate’s hand to assist her as she climbed a flight of stairs.

Sky News Australia contributor Dr. Erin Watson pointed out how the princess switched which hand she held her clutch in after Cruise’s gesture writing on X: “[Kate’s] face is mortified — she reluctantly accepts, then switches. A). Royals aren’t to be touched, and B). One doesn’t want to be touched by Tom Cruise. Kate is traditional and conservative in many ways, she clearly didn’t like it. Wills couldn’t take her hand because of the clutch.”

However, broadcaster Rachel Sweeney found Cruise lending his hand endearing as she posted on X: “Kate is perfection and I love so much that Tom Cruise held her hand!”

What the action star did was also debated by the more than 1300 commenters on the TikTok video with some pointing out that Prince William looked a bit uncomfortable.

“I don’t think Tom meant anything other than trying to just be a gentleman. Prince William just probably isn’t used to this kind of stuff,” one person opined.

“Tom was touching her a little too much and was a little too close that night, William had every right to be uncomfortable & protective,” another said.