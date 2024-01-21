If you've ever wondered what Prince William thought when his father (now-King Charles) married Camilla, a video circulating online may give some indication of what he was feeling that day.

Before King Charles married his current wife (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), the public wondered what Prince William and Prince Harry thought about their father marrying the woman he had an extramarital affair with while married to their late mother. It was fair to question since just about everyone blamed Camilla for breaking up their parents’ marriage.

At the time, Harry claimed that he and William “loved Camilla to bits” and knew how happy she made their dad. But after he quit his role as a working royal and went on his promotional book tour, which seemed more like a quest to try and take down the monarchy, the duke called his stepmother a “villain.” He also claimed in Spare that he and William asked Charles not to marry her.

Of course that’s only Harry’s version, William hasn’t talked about how he felt at the time. But now a video showing footage from that day is revealing some of his reactions when Charles wed Camilla and leaving fans debating if he was happy or not.

Prince William waves to onlookers as he arrives at the wedding of his father, then-Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles | Tim Ockenden – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Viral video questions if Prince William looked ‘happy’ when Charles married Camilla

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot on April 9, 2005. A 29-second video uploaded to TikTok shows William’s emotions begin to change and he sits in church during the nuptials. So far the video has over 195,000 views and more than 5,900 likes.

While it’s impossible to know what the prince was actually thinking, dozens of fans took to the comments to discuss whether he looked happy or not.

“He doesn’t seem to be sad or angry,” one user observed.

“I think part of him was happy for his dad and the other part was sadness,” another opined.

“In the second clip, it looks like he is about to cry,” a third person wrote while a fourth said: “[He’s] just happy this isn’t an arranged marriage like the last. Wills found his own happiness and doesn’t look back on anger.”

A fifth person summed things up posting: “Both Harry and William seem taken aback. They want to be happy for their father, but … Only God knows what they felt at this moment in time.”

Body language expert analyzed the prince’s demeanor in the wedding photos

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles pose for a wedding photo with Prince William and Prince Harry | Hugo Bernand/ROTA/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images

According to body language expert Blanca Cobb, who analyzed the wedding portrait released to the public, the fact that Prince Harry was looking to the right of the camera was a sign that he was likely feeling uneasy about the whole situation.

As for Prince William, Cobb told Cosmopolitan: “William’s smile is noticeably more stiff and plastered across his face than Harry’s was and his curled fingers suggest he’s feeling a little nervous or some anxiety.”