‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Had a Larger Budget Than Previous Seasons, but It’s Still Small Compared to Other Netflix Shows

'Virgin River' is back with its fifth season, and a sixth season is already been greenlit by Netflix. There is a reason the streaming service provider is quick to greenlight new seasons of the show. It's popular and has a low budget.

Not every show is a blockbuster hit. Not every series becomes a part of pop culture. Some shows are quiet successes. In a world where streaming service providers are fighting an uphill battle for profitability, quiet successes might help build a foundation of stability. Virgin River is one of those quiet successes. Virgin River, now streaming season 5, is wildly prosperous by viewership numbers, but you wouldn’t know it because no one talks about it. For Netflix, a show like Virgin River could be its savior with its loyal following and low production costs. Virgin River has received a larger budget for its fifth season, but it is still miniscule compared to the streaming giant’s heaviest hitters.

What is the budget for season 5 of ‘Virgin River’?

Virgin River season 5 was released on Netflix on Sept. 7, and fans are already gobbling up the dramatic season, filled with love, tension, and a wildfire. The show has effectively proven itself to Netflix and its fans, so how much is the streaming service provider investing in it?

According to What’s On Netflix, season 5 of Virgin River had a production cost of $3 to $5 million per episode. The season will include 10 episodes, with two additional specials. A total of 12 episodes means the season cost between $36 and $60 million to produce. While that might seem like a lot, it’s almost nothing compared to other shows on the platform. In fact, the low estimate for the entire season is nearly equal to what Netflix spends for just one episode of Stranger Things.

Season 5 had a much lower budget than other Netflix originals

While Netflix has invested more in Virgin River season 5 than in previous seasons, the show is still relatively cheap to produce. The streaming service provider has provided much larger per-episode budgets to similarly popular shows. The Crown, The Witcher, and Stranger Things have all been given much larger budgets.

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 504 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

According to Cosmopolitan, Stranger Things season 4 was the most expensive Netflix original produced yet. The series’ fourth season, which premiered in 2022, had a budget of $30 million per episode. In total, the season cost a staggering $270 million to produce. Similar shows had larger budgets, too. According to Statista, Sense8 had a budget of $9 million per episode. Production costs for The Witcher and The Crown came in at $10 million and $13 million per episode, respectively.

The comparatively low production costs likely led to the long-term renewal of Virgin River. Because the production costs are lower, the series needs fewer minutes watched to be considered a financial success. With streaming service providers fighting for profitability, a low-cost but well-loved show keeps the lights on. So far, the series has surpassed expectations, and season 5 and season 6 will likely do the same.