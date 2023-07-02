A storybook Los Angeles house once owned by Walt Disney is available for rent for $40,000 per month. The quaint four-bedroom home in the Los Feliz neighborhood looks like something out of one of Disney’s fairytale animated movies, complete with a turret, cozy fireplace, leaded glass windows, and a romantic curved staircase with a wrought iron railing.

Walt Disney lived in the house with his wife and daughters

Walt Disney house | Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

Disney built the house in 1932. He lived there with his wife, Lillian, and two daughters, Sharon and Diane until 1950, when the family moved to a home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood. One of the property’s many unique features is a cottage-style “Snow White” playhouse in the backyard that was a Christmas gift to Disney’s daughters in 1937. He had his studio’s staff come in and construct the miniature house overnight to surprise the girls.

While living in the home, Disney worked on some of the Walt Disney Company’s most important projects, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella, and Pinocchio. One of the property’s standout features is the original home theater (as seen in photos via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com), where Disney would watch dailies of his in-production movies.

The Disney home is a mix of architectural styles

Walt Disney house | Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

The house, which has three full baths and two half baths, is a mix of architectural styles, including French provincial, Tudor, and neo-gothic. With details such as stained glass windows, wood-beamed ceilings, vine-covered walls, and a cobblestone motorcourt, it embraces the fairytale or storybook style that was popular in Los Angeles in the 1920s and early 1930s.

While the Disney family home has plenty of vintage charm, it’s also been updated to accommodate modern lifestyles. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, marble counters, and custom cabinets, while the master bath has dual vanities and a dual-head shower. The home theater has been updated with modern technology. Chase Coleman at Compass has the listing.

Walt Disney house | Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

The house is currently owned by Kazah filmmaker and Disney enthusiast Timur Bekmambetov, who directed movies such as Wanted, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and Ben-Hur (2016). It sits on just over an acre lot with impressive views of the Los Angeles skyline. The attractively landscaped grounds include a pool, lush grassy lawn, and an outdoor dining area. The house is located on a secluded, tree-lined street in the shadow of LA’s famed Griffith Park and not far from the iconic Greek Theatre and Griffith Observatory.

Disney expert says there is ‘something special about the house’

Walt Disney house | Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

Bekmambetov bought the house in 2011, according to a report from SFGATE. He spent a significant amount of money to restore the house to what it would have looked like when the Disney family lived there and decorated it with his collection of Disney art.

Today, the spirit of the man who created Mickey Mouse lives on in the home, say those who’ve been inside.

“There is something special about the house,” Dusty Sage, a Disney expert who has led tours of the home, said. “I always like to think I’m feeling the spirit of Walt Disney when I’m in here. Whether that’s just me thinking that way or if it’s actually his spirit, I don’t know. But I get goosebumps in this house. No matter how many times I’m here, I feel the vibe of this place and it speaks to me.”

