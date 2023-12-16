Olivia Plath moved from Minnesota to Los Angeles for a "fresh start," she explained in a recent Instagram update. In November, she announced her divorce from Ethan Plath.

Moving on. TLC star Olivia Plath has left the Land of 10,000 Lakes for the Golden State, she recently revealed. The relocation comes amid the demise of her marriage to Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan Plath.

Olivia Plath has moved to Los Angeles

[L-R] Olivia Plath; Los Angeles | TLC via YouTube; PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Olivia recently answered some fan questions about her life on her Instagram Story. One person wanted to know where she planned to move to next. Olivia revealed that she’d moved to a new state earlier in 2023.

“I moved to Los Angeles earlier this year for a fresh start while I figure out where I wanted to put down roots,” she wrote. “It’s been a lovely six months in LA learning to surf, making new friends, enjoying the scenery, and weather, etc.”

The Welcome to Plathville star went on to explain that the move was helpful as she “needed some time to take deep breaths and figure out some internal things.”

In November, Olivia and Ethan announced that they were divorcing after five years of marriage. The breakdown of their relationship was a major storyline in the just-concluded Welcome to Plathville Season 5.

The ‘Welcome to Plathville’ star doesn’t plan to make California her permanent home

Though Olivia is enjoying life in SoCal, she said she did not plan to make California her forever home.

“Los Angeles is not a permanent decision,” she wrote. “However, I’ve always wanted to live in California and couldn’t before, so I decided to do that now while I can.”

Previously, Olivia and Ethan were living in Minnesota. The couple moved there from Tampa in part to distance themselves from ongoing conflict with Ethan’s parents and siblings. It also brought them closer to Ethan’s paternal grandparents, which they were both excited about.

“From day one of our marriage, they’re the people who have claimed me as family, who have been there for Ethan and I both,” Olivia said in a season 5 episode of Welcome to Plathville.

Before living in Florida, Olivia – who is originally from Virginia – and Ethan lived in his hometown of Cairo, Georgia. However, Olivia was not a fan of small-town life or the proximity to her in-laws, prompting the move out of state.

“I really want to live in a bigger city, I really want to be more stimulated,” she told Ethan in a season 3 episode of Welcome to Plathville. Soon after, he agreed to relocate, though his frequent trips back home to Cairo were an ongoing source of tension in the couple’s marriage.

