The Plath family of 'Welcome to Plathville' fame has experienced significant loss in the past. Here's who's died.

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5 takes fans inside the lives of the Plath family. Kim and Barry Plath have nine children featured on the show, and the kids talk about their upbringing in a strict household. Sadly, the Plath family has experienced tragic death in the past. Here are the Plath family members who’ve died.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ stars Kim and Barry Plath lost their youngest son in 2008

Kim and Barry Plath discussed the death of their youngest son, Joshua Plath, in Welcome to Plathville Season 1. Joshua died at 15 months old on Sept. 19, 2008, when Kim accidentally ran him over with her car.

“It was a normal day, and we were doing some yard work,” Kim said on the show, according to Yahoo. “I pulled a vehicle forward — I had just seen him. So I thought I was OK, but I pulled forward, and I ran over him. And the ambulance comes, and we’re all just praying, crying, and the lady came, she took him to the ambulance, and she came back, and she said, ‘I’m sorry.'”

The incident report notes Kim was performing CPR on the child when a responding officer approached. “The victim received injuries to his head from the vehicle running over his head,” the report stated. “EMS personnel provided medical treatment to Joshua but was unable to revive the child.”

Kim reflected on how Joshua’s death took a toll on her marriage. “I can tell you that those next six or eight months of my life were hell on Earth,” she continued. “And [Barry], I was dealing with losing a so; he was dealing with losing a son and a wife. Cause I wasn’t there. I was there, but I wasn’t there.”

Joshua Plath’s death was ruled an accident after a thorough investigation

The tragic Plath family death was ruled an accident after the Grady County Sheriff’s Office thoroughly investigated the situation.

“The mother was pulling the vehicle forward — she had been doing yard work — and thought she had accounted for all the kids,” investigator Daniel Singletary said, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. “She had seven children, ages 15 months to 10 years old, and they were all outside playing. She thought everyone was accounted for, moved the vehicle forward, and discovered she’d run over the youngest.”

“This is the first death like this I’ve had to investigate,” the investigator continued. “You try to separate yourself but, as a parent, it pulls on your heartstrings. There was no wrongdoing, no negligence we could foresee. It was just a freak accident that occurred, and we don’t believe we will be pursuing any charges. This was an unfortunate accident. We all pray for the family and hope they can get their lives back together.”

Olivia Plath’s 15-year-old brother died in May 2023

Aside from Joshua Plath’s death, Ethan Plath’s wife, Olivia Plath, also experienced a death in her family. Olivia’s brother, Micah Meggs, died at 15 in May 2023. Micah was reportedly struck by a car while riding an electric bike in Franklin County, Virginia.

“Meggs was riding in the right southbound lane on U.S. 220 late Thursday night when a Honda Accord struck his electric bicycle, police said,” The Roanoke Times reported. “The Honda was traveling south in the right lane of the same road, the agency said.” The crash happened after 10 p.m.

Olivia penned a letter to Micah on Instagram. “You’ll always be in my heart, Micah Titus,” she wrote. “You deserved so much, and I don’t think you knew just how loved you are.”

She continued the statement and explained how she didn’t keep in contact with her brother because she chose a “different life path” than her parents. Additionally, Micah had a Brachial Plexus injury at birth that compromised his ability to do everything he hoped. “In lieu of flowers, my family is requesting that those who are so inclined to donate to the Brachial Plexus foundation,” Olivia continued.

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.