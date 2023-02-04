‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Premiere Date Predictions

Hearties are ready to head back to Hope Valley. But when will they get to see new episodes of When Calls the Heart? Hallmark Channel hasn’t announced a season 10 premiere date, but it will likely be at least a couple of months before the show returns.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 won’t premiere until mid-2023

Erin Krakow and Chris McNally in ‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

Recent seasons of When Calls the Heart have premiered in February or March. When Hallmark renewed the show for a landmark 10th season last year, most fans anticipated a similar return date in 2023. But then the network revealed that it was switching things up.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 is set to premiere in mid-2023, Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media’s executive vice president, programming, said at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour (via TV Insider). However, the network has not confirmed exactly when the show will return.

‘The Way Home’ is currently airing on Hallmark Channel

One reason why the When Calls the Heart return date has been pushed back? Hallmark is currently airing a new show in the Sunday evening timeslot usually occupied by WCTH.

The Way Home is a family drama with a time-travel twist that stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow. It premiered in early January and has so far proved to be popular with viewers. The first episode was the second most-watched entertainment cable program of the night, reaching 2.4 million total viewers. Episode 2 was the most-watched cable entertainment program of the night, according to the network.

Hallmark hasn’t confirmed how many episodes the first season of The Way Home will have. But many of the network’s original series have 10-episode seasons. If that’s the case for The Way Home, season 1 would wrap up in late March and When Calls the Heart could premiere at the end of that month or in early April. But given that the network has teased a mid-2023 return, it sounds like Hearties might have to wait even longer for new episodes – perhaps until the summer.

The ‘When Calls the Heart’ cast has wrapped filming on season 10

While Hallmark has yet to reveal a premiere date or trailer for the new season of When Calls the Heart, there is some good news for fans. Filming for the new episodes wrapped in November 2022, according to updates several cast members shared on social media.

“That’s a wrap on the Coulters (all three of them) Oh Hearties- do we have a season for you!!!!!!” Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary Coulter, wrote on Instagram on Nov. 16.

“S10 in the Books!! Incredible to be a part of such a magical show,” commented Bill Avery actor Jack Wagner on Instagram. “I hope you all enjoy S10 airing I next year on [Hallmark Channel].”

In the meantime, Hearties can revisit past seasons of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Movies Now. Seasons 7, 8, and 9 are also available to stream on Peacock.

