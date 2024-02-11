Christian McCaffrey is selling the home he owned in North Carolina. Olivia Culpo once lived in a loft in Hollywood. Now the couple spends their downtime in Encino, California.

Christian McCaffrey’s NFL season will end today, whether the star running back walks away as a Super Bowl champion or not. When the season ends, McCaffrey will head home to spend time with his fiance, Olivia Culpo. The duo, who started dating in 2019, live together when McCaffrey isn’t busy with the San Francisco 49ers.

Where do Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culp live in the offseason?

When Super Bowl LVIII is over, Christian McCaffrey will head home to Encino, California, where he lives with his fiance, Olivia Culpo. According to Architectural Digest, Culpo upgraded from a 1,300-square-foot loft in Hollywood to a 5,000-square-foot home in Encino in 2019. Culpo initially lived in the home with her sister, but McCaffrey moved in in 2023 after the duo announced their engagement.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey seen out in Los Angeles | TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

During the football season, Encino is still a haul from McCaffrey’s home base. Levi Stadium, where the 49ers play, is located in Santa Clara, more than 300 miles north of Encino. Culpo once described the sprawling home as a “respite” from busy city life. With a population of 44,000, Encino is certainly smaller and quieter than San Francisco and LA.

McCaffrey owned a large home in North Carolina before moving to California

While McCaffrey looks to be putting down roots in California now that he is engaged and playing football in the Bay Area, he isn’t a first-time homeowner. Before being traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, the star running back owned a home in Mooresville, North Carolina, on Lake Norman. He was holding onto it until just recently, too.

Christian McCaffrey | Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

According to Pro Football Network, McCaffrey bought the property in 2020 for $7.5 million. The running back was still playing for the Panthers at the time. After McCaffrey was traded in 2022, he held onto the home but recently listed it for a staggering $12.5 million. According to the publication, he unloaded his Charlotte-area condo in 2023.

Where are Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo from?

Culpo and McCaffrey appear committed to a life together in California, but neither Culpo nor McCaffrey were born and raised on the West Coast. Culpo was born in Cranston, Rhode Island, and grew up in the East Coast city. She moved to California while dating Nick Jonas.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo | Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

McCaffrey was born and raised in Castle Rock, Colorado. He spent two years playing college football at Stanford but left sunny California for North Carolina when he was selected eighth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

McCaffrey and Culpo seem to have plans to stay in California regardless of what happens now. But it seems likely that McCaffrey will play for the 49ers for a bit. His contract with the 49ers lasts through the 2025 season.