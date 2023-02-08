‘Will Trent’: New Photo Reveals Steamy Deleted Scene in Episode 5

The main romance in ABC‘s Will Trent is between Will Trent and Angie Polaski. However, their relationship comes with many complications. They grew up in a group home, so they know each other’s past traumas, weaknesses, and everything in between. As a result, Will and Angie have an on-and-off relationship, which was tested when a new woman entered Will’s life in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5.

Will met Ava Green in ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 5

At the beginning of Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5, “The Look Out,” Angie lost Betty. Thankfully, the chihuahua was found, but the stress of the situation put a strain on Will and Angie’s relationship. They had been together since episode 3, but their fight over Will wanting Angie to be perfect and Angie wanting to find any excuse to leave put an end to their recent romance.

Will and Angie threw themselves into their work, and Will’s case featured a possible new love interest.

A robbery gone wrong led Will and his partner, Faith Mitchell, to Ava Green in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5. Ava, played by Julia Chan, had been a part of a heist crew linked to a string of recent robberies. But after digging more into the case, Will realized Ava had nothing to do with the shooting. However, that didn’t stop Ava from flirting with Will at every chance she got.

Ava was released from jail at the end of the hour because she helped Will solve the case. As Will walked her out of the building, Ava asked him out on a date. But he was still reeling from his rollercoaster relationship with Angie, so he declined. And Ava left with the promise that something might bloom between her and Will when the time was right.

Julia Chan as Ava Green and Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Danny Delgado

A new photo reveals Will and Ava kissed in a deleted scene from ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 5

Following the premiere of Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5, ABC released a new photo from the hour. It features Will and Ava sharing a kiss in the elevator during their final scene in the episode.

As fans recall, the two never locked lips, so this image was shocking, to say the least.

It seems as if ABC and the Will Trent producers decided to cut the kiss from episode 5. Perhaps they decided it wasn’t the right time for Will and Ava or that it was too soon after Will and Angie split. Whatever the case, we’re sure that fans (us included) would love to see the deleted scene from which this photo was taken.

Let’s see where this season will take us ? #WillTrent pic.twitter.com/xw7zFaQlgt — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) February 1, 2023

Will Ava return?

There’s no doubt in our minds that Ava will eventually return in Will Trent Season 1. The only question is when will she reappear in Will’s life?

IMDb doesn’t have Julia Chan listed as one of the cast members in the next two episodes. However, that is always subject to change.

Our guess is that Will and Angie will have to sort out their relationship before Ava comes back. The writers obviously meant for Ava to be Will’s love interest. And whether it’s a permanent romance or not remains to be seen, but Will has to figure out his place with Angie before he can truly move on.

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5, “The Look Out,” is available to stream on Hulu. Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?,” airs Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

