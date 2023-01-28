‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 5 Preview: Is Will Getting a New Love Interest?

The central relationship in ABC‘s Will Trent is tumultuous, and that’s putting it lightly. Will Trent and Angie Polaski grew up together in foster care and later entered a romantic relationship that has been on and off for several years. They hooked up at the end of the pilot, broke up in episode 2, and got back together in episode 3. So it’s safe to say that their rollercoaster relationship won’t settle down anytime soon, especially when a new woman enters Will’s life in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5.

When does ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 5 air?

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5, “The Look Out,” premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The synopsis for “The Look Out” reads, “When the wife of a local football hero is shot in a robbery gone wrong, Will is determined to quickly solve the seemingly simple case. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood investigate the murder of a local realtor in an investigation which quickly takes a dark turn.”

Whereas Will, Angie, Faith Mitchell, and Michael Ormewood worked together in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4, they will once again work on separate cases in episode 5, according to the description.

The promo reveals that a mysterious woman takes a liking to Will during the upcoming hour

The preview for Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5 begins with Will making a bet with an unknown police officer. He believes he can solve a case in one night, and Will calls the bet “easy money.”

A robbery crew targets “high-profile” individuals, including a man at a club. Will deduces that someone inside served as the “lookout” — hence the episode’s name. He comes across one suspect whose file reveals that her name is Ava Green, played by Julia Chan. She promises Will that she isn’t a part of the heist crew but seems to get arrested anyway.

Later, Will tells Faith that Ava doesn’t have any information to help them. Faith comments, “Yeah, other than having a crush on you.” And Will is flabbergasted before a body lands on the car next to them.

At the end of the Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5 promo, Ava says, “I love some good old-fashioned detective work.” So perhaps she works for law enforcement, as well.

Are Will and Angie going to break up again in ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 5?

Even though Will and Angie are currently in an “on” phase of their relationship, we all know their love is likely doomed. And there’s a good chance that Ava’s arrival in Will’s life could cause him and Angie to become “off” again.

While Will and Angie have been through a lot together, that doesn’t mean they should be a couple. Clearly, some parts of their relationship are toxic, so it might be best if they go their separate ways. And if Ava turns out to be one of the good guys, Will should explore his options.

