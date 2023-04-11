When Is the ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Finale?

Fans will soon have to bid farewell to ABC‘s Will Trent as season 1 comes to a close in the coming weeks. Thankfully, a couple of episodes still remain before the Will Trent Season 1 finale (or series finale) premieres on ABC. But will there be any more delays before the last episode airs?

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Wilford Harewood

Everything we know about the ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 finale

Will Trent fans don’t have to worry about the ABC series taking any more hiatuses because the network will air the final three episodes without any breaks in between starting on April 18. And it will all lead up to the Will Trent Season 1 finale, which debuts on Tuesday, May 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The last episode will air following the finales of The Rookie Season 5 and The Rookie: Feds Season 1. So it’s bound to be a wild night of exciting television.

The promo for Will Trent Season 1 Episode 11 also shows a sneak peek at the finale, which the narrator calls “shocking.”

The video depicts Will telling Angie, “I think someone’s targeting people from the children’s home.” And since Will is too close to the case, Amanda Wagner forbids him from working on it (which he isn’t too happy about). Plus, the preview features a glance at the return of Paul Campano, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who, as fans recall, grew up in the same foster home as Will and Angie.

Has ABC canceled ‘Will Trent’?

As of the writing of this article, ABC hasn’t revealed the fate of Will Trent following the season 1 finale. The network likely won’t release a statement until after the last episode airs on May 2. However, there is a very strong possibility that ABC will renew Will Trent for a second season.

While the freshman series brings in average live ratings for ABC, it gains a lot of eyeballs via playback (DVR and streaming). Numerous promos for Will Trent claim that 37 million people have watched the show, which is, obviously, a lot of viewers (especially in this day and age of broadcast television).

So the chances of ABC bringing Will Trent back for more episodes in the fall are high. But we won’t know if the show is canceled or renewed until the network releases an official statement.

Me to me after crying about having to wait another week until #WillTrent is back with new episodes ? pic.twitter.com/W8q1jW3yHy — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) April 10, 2023

Is ‘Will Trent’ on tonight, April 11?

Unfortunately, Will Trent isn’t new tonight, April 11. Instead, ABC is airing a rerun of Will Trent Season 1 Episode 9, “Manhunt,” and Episode 10, “Pterodactyls Can Fly,” at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

But fans only have to wait one more week for Will Trent Season 1 Episode 11, “Bill Black,” which airs on Tuesday, April 18.

The synopsis for “Bill Black” reads, “Will goes undercover as Bill Black, a criminal with a troubled past, to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent. Meanwhile, Angie aims to put her relationship with Will behind her and take matters with Lenny into her own hands.”

Following episode 11’s premiere, Will Trent Season 1 Episode 12, “Nothing Changed Except for Everything,” airs on April 25. And as mentioned above, the Will Trent Season 1 finale will drop on May 2.

