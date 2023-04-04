Is ‘Will Trent’ on Tonight? Fans Have to Wait for Episode 11

The end is near for ABC‘s Will Trent Season 1. While there is no word on whether or not the network will renew the new drama show, which is based on a book series, for a second season, there are still a few more episodes left for fans to savor. But can they expect the next Will Trent episode to air tonight, April 4?

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski and Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Wilford Harewood

‘Will Trent’ isn’t on tonight

Sadly, ABC is not dropping a new episode of Will Trent tonight, April 4. Instead, the network is airing two re-runs of the show back-to-back starting at 9 p.m. ET. So while waiting for the upcoming hour, viewers can relive the events of Will Trent Season 1 Episode 7 and Episode 8.

ABC also won’t air the next Will Trent hour next week, April 11, and will follow the same re-run format as tonight’s schedule. Fans can expect to see episodes 9 and 10 at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively. So for the next couple of weeks, we can refresh our memories on what happened in the last four episodes of Will Trent.

And then, finally, on Tuesday, April 18, Will Trent Season 1 Episode 11 will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. There will be no more breaks for the rest of the season, so episode 12 will air on April 24, and episode 13, the finale, will drop on May 2.

Their connection melted our hearts ? pic.twitter.com/hdmiHzDphm — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) March 30, 2023

What happened in ‘Will Trent’ Episode 10?

Although Will Trent Season 1 Episode 11 doesn’t air tonight, we can still reflect on the shocking events of episode 10.

At the beginning of the hour, Will was called to a crime scene at a trailer park. Three men had massacred a family, but there was one surviving victim — a young boy named Theo. Will immediately took Theo under his wing and helped him process his trauma. Thankfully, Will and Faith figured out who killed his family, and they returned Theo to his mother, who was out of state at the time of the murders.

But after seeing Will with Theo, there’s no doubt in our minds that Will is ready to be a father. His bond with Theo, coupled with Angie’s pregnancy scare in episode 7, leads us to believe that Will might become a parent soon (and not just to his adorable chihuahua Betty).

While Will worked on the trailer park case, Angie struggled to accept that her former abuser (and foster “parent”), Lenny Broussard, was out of prison. Plus, she had an inkling that Lenny was abusing his fiancé’s teenage daughter.

At the end of the hour, Angie confronted Lenny, and he revealed that he hadn’t changed after all. He was still a slimeball who was proud of preying on vulnerable children. So, Angie promised Lenny she would kill him when he least expected it. And she later met a mysterious man and handed him money, presumably hiring him to murder Lenny. But, unfortunately, we won’t discover what happens next in Will Trent tonight.

Will goes undercover in ‘Will Trent’ Episode 11

Tensions will continue to rise in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 11, “Bill Black,” which is season 1’s antepenultimate hour.

The synopsis for “Bill Black” reads, “Will goes undercover as Bill Black, a criminal with a troubled past, to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent. Meanwhile, Angie aims to put her relationship with Will behind her and take matters with Lenny into her own hands.”

So it sounds like Will and Angie will continue to have separate stories in episode 11, but hopefully, she doesn’t actually go through with killing Lenny. Exacting this kind of revenge on Lenny isn’t worth losing her life and career. But Angie has been through tremendous pain throughout her life, so we know that anything is possible when it comes to her.

The preview for episode 11 also reveals that Mark-Paul Gosselaar is returning to the show. As fans recall, Gosselaar played Paul Campano in the first two episodes. Paul grew up in the foster home alongside Will and Angie, and he was Will’s bully, but they made amends by the end of episode 2.

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 11, “Bill Black,” airs Tuesday, April 18, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

