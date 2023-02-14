Woman ‘Gets Hate’ After Claiming She Looks Just Like Kate Middleton in Video

Have you ever been told you look like a celebrity or high-profile person? Well one woman has gone viral on TikTok for being told she looks like royalty. But after announcing that people always tell her she looks just like the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), she started to get hate as some don’t think she resembles Prince William’s wife at all.

Read on and watch the video to decide for yourself. Plus, get the story of another TikTok user who has gone viral for looking like Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

Karrie Louise Twyford, who shares videos about style and beauty on the social media app, has said that many of her followers always tell her how much she looks like a “young Kate Middleton.”

But when she shared a TikTok video of herself and declared that, the majority of the commenters didn’t see it. And some left mean comments for no reason, writing things like: “In which world?” and “You know the lady who played the queen on Netflix you kind of remind me of her.”

Many followers then came to her defense posting messages of support and letting her know that she’s “beautiful” and “don’t let the nasty comments get to you.”

As one user noted: “A lot of these comments are a prime example of ‘if you’ve nothing good to say, say nothing at all!’”

Kate Middleton at a State Dinner on day 1 of Diamond Jubilee tour in Singapore | Samir Hussein/WireImage

And another person chimed in saying that they believe Twyford does look like the princess writing: “Don’t listen to these comments, I think you absolutely do!”

Following the negativity though, Twyford claimed she was just joking.

TikTok user could be Meghan Markle’s doppelganger

Another user who posted a video for her followers to opine if they think she looks like the Duchess of Sussex was not joking.

There have been a few people in the past who have been referred to as Meghan’s doppelganger. In 2020, a photo of woman from Missouri really had social media buzzing for her resemblance to the former Suits star.

More recently a video shared by TikTok user Sidney Beckles has gone viral after she claimed she gets told all the time that she looks identical to Harry’s wife. She revealed that sometimes she gets free drinks for it and other times she gets trolled for it.

Sidney Beckles of Bournemouth, England previously uploaded a video of herself on TikTok that has now gone viral. She captioned it: “Since almost everyone says I look like Meghan Markle, here’s some pics [where] I kinda see it.”

“I find it a huge compliment to be considered her look-alike as she’s a stunning woman,” Beckles told NeedToKnow.Online (per the New York Post). However, she admitted that she gets trolled a lot online for resembling Meghan.

Beckles receives comments from other users saying things like: “She’s an evil person,” “Wouldn’t be proud of that,” and “Poor you, people will think you are a liar, too.” Beckles explained: “Most of the hate is directed at Meghan specifically, and just telling me that I shouldn’t be proud to look like her.”