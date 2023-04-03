‘XO, Kitty’: How Old is Anna Cathcart?

Over the past few years, Netflix has introduced subscribers to an overwhelming amount of original content. But one of the most popular Netflix original movies was the 2018 romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Now one of the stars of that movie – and its two sequels – returns for the upcoming spinoff series XO, Kitty. But what is star Anna Cathcart’s age as she leads the new show?

Anna Cathcart headlines the new ‘To All the Boys’ spinoff series, ‘XO, Kitty’

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 102 of ‘XO, Kitty.’ | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Based on the novel by Jenny Han, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey, who faces a personal crisis when her secret love letters go public after her younger sister mails them. The film became such a success that Netflix reunited the cast for two sequels, again based on Han’s novels. But XO, Kitty enters brand new territory, particularly as the first series spinoff from a Netflix original movie.

Although not based on one of Han’s novels, she maintains creative control as a writer, executive producer, and creator on XO, Kitty. The story follows the aforementioned little sister, Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey (Cathcart) as she moves to Korea in pursuit of a relationship of her own. The cast also includes Choi Min-yeong, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald, and Regan Aliyah.

Anna Cathcart’s first major role was on a Canadian kids’ show

Anna Cathcart was born on June 16, 2003, making her age 19 as of this writing. The actor, of course, gained mainstream attention for her scene-stealing role as Kitty in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. But she’s also known for her role as Dizzy Tremaine in the Disney Channel original movies Descendants 2 and Descendants 3 in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

However, her acting career goes back even further. In 2016, Cathcart landed a main role in the live-action children’s educational series Odd Squad. In that Canadian production, Cathcart played Agent Olympia, a role she reprised for Odd Squad: The Movie. She has also made guest appearances on TV series such as Dino Dana, Once Upon a Time, and Star Wars: Visions.

By the time she appeared in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Cathcart was still only 15 years old. So the fact that she landed a lead role on her own show at just 19 remains impressive. XO, Kitty promises to give fans more of the charming world introduced in the films but in a brand-new setting and context. But will the series attract a large enough audience to keep going?

Netflix and the creative team behind XO, Kitty will find out soon enough. The 10-episode series debuts exclusively on Netflix on May 18, 2023. Will Kitty find love, or is the world of romance a whole lot more complicated than she anticipated? We think we know the answer.