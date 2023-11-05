‘Yellowstone’ season 5 doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the Dutton family saga now that Paramount has announced another spinoff ‘2024.’

As the dust settles on the Dutton family ranch with the announcement of Yellowstone’s final season, the story seems far from its last ride. The reveal of a 2024 spinoff ignites curiosity about which family members will carry on the Yellowstone legacy.

Amid the twists and turns of the Duttons’ tale, the Paramount Network prepares audiences for a new chapter. With the end in sight, the stage is set to explore the future of a family synonymous with untamed ambition and the relentless spirit of the American West.

‘Yellowstone’ announces ‘2024’ spinoff following final season

Paramount Network has announced that the concluding chapters of Yellowstone will air in November 2024. This follows the unexpected news from May about Kevin Costner’s departure from the show.

Fans lamenting the end of Yellowstone can take heart as the saga isn’t winding down just yet. Details have surfaced about two additional offshoots expanding the Yellowstone narrative: tentatively titled 1944 and 2024.

Chris McCarthy, who oversees Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, has expressed excitement about the upcoming series. According to Yahoo, McCarthy promised the spinoffs will continue the franchise’s renowned captivating stories through Taylor Sheridan’s creative lens.

“On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan,” he shared.

The spinoff 1944 is expected to pick up the historical thread, while 2024 could be a direct extension of current Yellowstone plotlines.

This development ensures that the tale of the Dutton family is far from over.

Could fans finally get the Beth and Rip spinoff they have always wanted?

The forthcoming 2024 spinoff from the Yellowstone chronicles teases the potential return of two pivotal characters, Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly). Their narratives have become so intertwined that their joint presence has become essential for the story to progress.

Although we don’t know how the story will wrap up in Yellowstone, the stage is well prepared for Rip and Beth to advance their storylines.

Viewers witnessed Hauser’s Rip moving with the herd at the climax of season 5, and Reilly’s Beth is poised for a climactic showdown with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

With Costner’s departure creating a vacuum, the mantle of the Dutton legacy is likely to fall upon one of his character’s children. Jamie’s candidacy is questionable, and Kayce seems an unlikely successor.

This scenario positions Rip and Beth as the prime and arguably most fitting candidates to assume control of the ranch.

‘Yellowstone’s’ ‘2024’ spinoff might feature these other characters

In the eagerly anticipated 2024 continuation of the Yellowstone narrative, it’s not just Beth who might lay claim to the family homestead. Other Duttons are poised to extend their stories into the spinoff as John’s exit looms large over the franchise.

This includes Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) alongside his partner, Monica (Kelsey Asbille).

As the third offspring of John III and Evelyn, Kayce is a character whose life is perpetually clouded by turmoil, loss, and mortality. His bond with his father is complex—not quite estranged but laced with a certain distance.

Adding to the excitement, it has been previously revealed that Matthew McConaughey will feature prominently in one of the new Yellowstone ventures.

It remains a mystery which series will boast McConaughey’s talents. But the possibilities are wide open for his appearance in either spinoff, stirring a keen sense of anticipation for fans.