‘You People’ Star Jonah Hill Would Make Himself ‘Sicker’ if He Publicized the Rom-Com as Co-Stars Call It His ‘Prerogative’

Netflix only recently unveiled a sizzle reel for all the films it will premiere throughout 2023. You People certainly stood out, particularly due to its star-studded cast. But Jonah Hill, who also co-wrote and produced the film, has already announced he won’t promote his movies going forward, including the rom-com. So what do his You People co-stars think of his decision?

‘You People’ stars Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy

In You People, Hill and Lauren London play a new couple whose relationship brings their families into conflict. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny portray Hill’s parents; Eddie Murphy and Nia Long play London’s parents.

The ensemble cast also includes Molly Gordon, Sam Jay, Travis Bennett, Mike Epps, Deon Cole, and Rhea Perlman. Prior to its Netflix launch on January 27, 2023, You People briefly played in theaters.

Critics have been mixed-to-negative on the film. On Rotten Tomatoes, You People currently has a 43% rating. The LA Times reports that the movie “busts out of the gate with the lit, razor-sharp zip of a Dear White People only to limp across the finish line with all the edge of Up With People.” But The New York Times had a kinder take, saying it “goes from prickly to something warmer and at times winning.”

Jonah Hill’s co-stars support his decision not to do press

Despite Hill’s vested interest in the movie’s performance, he will not be promoting You People. Following decades of anxiety attacks, the 39-year-old finally took a stand. Out of concern for his mental health, Hill announced via an open letter first published by Deadline ahead of the release of his documentary Stutz.

“You won’t see me out there promoting [Stutz] or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

Hill’s You People co-stars have voiced their support for his demonstration of self-care. “For us to pretend that we’re stronger than others and we can handle more, that’s unfair,” London told Variety at the movie’s premiere. “I hold space for Jonah Hill. That’s my homeboy. I love him and whatever he needs to do for his soul, I am there for it.”

You People star Jonah Hill doing a press event in 2021 | Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Likewise, Louis-Dreyfus shared the same sentiment. The Veep star explained, “You have to protect yourself and do what feels right to you.”

Duchovny admits he doesn’t love promoting his projects either: “It’s [Hill’s] prerogative. I’d love not to do press too. It’s very exteriorizing. You come out of yourself. It’s very un-real, but it’s just part of the game.”

Jonah Hill has shifted more toward behind the camera

In keeping with Hill’s decision not to actively promote his projects, he has continually shifted behind the camera. Hill made his feature directorial debut with 2018’s Mid90s, which was both a critical and commercial hit. And 2022’s Stutz marks his second time in the director’s chair.

Hill has also become much more active as a producer as well. Perhaps some of his motivation to do so is a desire to develop his own projects. After all, he was very open about his disappointment in how Amazon handled his 2018 film Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, which Hill called the “best acting he’s ever done.”