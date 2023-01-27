‘You’ Season 4 Fan Theory: Joe Will Sleep With 1 of His Students

Penn Badgley returns for an all-new season of You on Netflix. Still, his kills will no longer be domestic this time as he is opting to take his extracurricular activities international. Posing as a professor, Badgley’s character will be stalking and possibly murdering his students. One fan theory suggests that Joe will sleep with one of his students.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in ‘You’ Season 4 | Netflix

Joe has a new identity, again

Joe enjoys being a chameleon, and it is for this very reason that he has been able to continue killing people without getting caught. His ability to assume new identities and keep up a façade works well in his favor and helps him charm his victims to their deaths.

The last time fans caught up with Joe, he was a suburban dad trying to come to terms with his wife’s murderous tendencies while trying his best to be there for his son, unlike his own father. By the end of the season, the tension between Joe and his wife, Love, had culminated in them trying to kill each other, with only Joe succeeding.

Joe staged his murder and had all of Madre Linda believing his wife made a pie out of him. At least, that’s what the sleepy town believes. Joe is off to Europe to cultivate his new life, and season 4 will follow him as he mingles with the elite of London.

His new job still has him working with books, but according to him, he’s gone through “a bit of refinement” and is now in “academia and instruction.” Joe now goes by Professor Jonathan Moore and, as usual, looks every bit the part he is playing. This time, Joe’s circle consists of London’s wealthy, some of whom are his students.

Fan theory suggests Joe will sleep with one of his students

When season 3 ended, Joe promised to find Marienne, however far away she may be. His search led him to Paris, as Marienne had told him about her desire to go there. However, going by the trailer, it seems Marienne left for London instead, and he finally located her.

This season Joe may decide to switch his obsession from Marienne to one of his students. Fans on Reddit theorized that Joe would sleep with one of his students. “He’s going to sleep with one of his students. I’m calling it,” one user wrote.

Another user said Joe is likely to not only sleep with a student, but his itchy murderous hands may see him kill at least two of them. In the trailer, Joe stands behind a new character called Kate, an art gallery director. He says that living in London has allowed him to put the past behind him, possibly including his obsession with Marienne.

The strategic positioning behind Kate may indicate that she is the newest object of his desires, and he may have gone to extreme lengths to be with her as he has in past seasons. While Kate doesn’t seem to be one of his students, it’s not unlike Joe to sleep with people who aren’t his obsession.

Joe’s lust and obsession over those he gets involved with usually sees him make some terrible decisions, so the Reddit theory may not be too far-fetched.

When does ‘You’ season 4 arrive on Netflix?

New year, new country, new persona – and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past. YOU S4 Part 1 comes to Netflix on February 9th. pic.twitter.com/OgOS2pb1RN — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 9, 2023

The new season of You takes a very different format from what fans are used to. For starters, it takes place in Europe, and while there’s the usual stalking and murder, a new party may be driving (at least some of) the killings this time.

Season 4 of You introduces the ‘Eat the Rich Killer’ who possibly has a history with Joe, and the new season may take the shape of a whodunit. The season will air in two parts, with the first half dropping on February 9, 2023, while the second lands on Netflix on March 9, 2023.