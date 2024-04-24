Zendaya wore a retro-style dress for an appearance on 'GMA' before switching to a vintage Thierry Mugler suit for a visit to 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

Zendaya is going green! The Challengers star was spotted in not one but two bright green looks on Tuesday in New York City as she promoted her new movie.

The actor donned a dress with touches of green ahead of her appearance on Good Morning America on April 23. Later, she changed into a striking green skirt suit for a visit to Live With Kelly and Mark.

Challengers also stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist and was directed by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. It opens in theaters on Friday.

Zendaya is seen outside of ‘Good Morning America’ on April 23, 2024 in New York City | Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zendaya wore a retro-style floral dress with bright green accents as she posed for photos outside of the GMA studio. The dress was from Erdem’s fall 2024 collection.

Zendaya | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The dress had spaghetti straps and a visible tulle petticoat. She paired it with white Christian Louboutin pumps and diamond jewelry by Bulgari, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Zendaya | Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For her appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, Zendaya opted for a vintage Thierry Mugler skirt suit in eye-catching tennis ball green and matching Christian Louboutin pumps.

Zendaya and Law Roach | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach was by her side outside of the Manhattan studio. He dressed her for both TV appearances.

Zendaya at a photocall for ‘Challengers’ on April 8, 2024 | Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Roach has crafted a number of tennis-inspired looks for Zendaya’s latest press tour, including the custom dress by Loewe and tennis ball heels she wore at a photocall in Rome on April 8.

In Challengers, Zendaya plays a retired tennis player who ends up in a love triangle with two other tennis players. During her appearance on GMA, she said she drew inspiration from Venus and Serena Williams when portraying her character, Tashi.

“What I knew of tennis going into this film was really them,” she said. “That was my only understanding of the sport, really, growing up and seeing their influence on the sport in my life and in the world really.”

Both Williams sisters have seen Challengers, which Zendaya said was “terrifying.”

“It’s hard to fake it. Tennis is an incredibly difficult sport. And I was so nervous for them to see it … So, fingers crossed that it wasn’t too bad for them to watch our tennis skills.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.