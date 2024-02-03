In the '1000-lb Sisters' Season 5 finale, Tammy Slaton tries to cope after the sudden death of her husband Caleb Willingham.

Tammy Slaton gets devastating news about her husband Caleb Willingham in the season 5 finale of 1000-lb Sisters. The Feb. 6 episode of the TLC reality show will not only address the fallout from Amy and Amanda Slaton’s massive fight, but will also see Tammy’s coping with overwhelming grief following Caleb’s unexpected death.

Tammy Slaton felt she was leaving Caleb Willingham behind

This season of 1000-lb Sisters has been all about Tammy moving forward and embracing life following her successful weight-loss surgery. But even as Tammy hit new milestones like flying on a plane and visiting a beach, there was a sense that something was missing.

Before she left rehab, Tammy married Caleb, a fellow patient. However, while Tammy was cleared to go home to Kentucky, Caleb’s health forced him to remain at the rehab facility. The distance put a strain on their relationship. During the show’s Jan. 30 episode, they video-chatted while Tammy was in Florida with her family. She said it was hard to check items off her bucket list while her husband remained in his Ohio rehab facility.

“I feel that every day that passes by, I’m leaving him further behind,” she shared.

Tammy gets bad news about Caleb in the ‘1000-lb Sisters’ season finale

Tammy was already struggling with not being able to be close to her husband. Now, she’ll have come to terms with living life without the man she married by her side. Caleb died in June 2023. Tammy processes the difficult news in the 1000-lb Sisters Season 5 finale.

“I was talking to my cousin on the phone, and out of nowhere, a text came through,” Tammy says in a preview for the season finale when discussing how she learned of Caleb’s death.

Tammy’s family is worried about how she’ll cope with the loss.

“I don’t know how Tammy’s going to deal with this,” her sister Amanda says. “It’s devastating for her.”

Tammy is dealing with ‘a different kind of hurt’

After Caleb’s death, Tammy and her family attend a memorial in his honor. On their way to the event, her brother Chris asks how she’s doing.

“I’m having my ups and downs, I guess,” she tearfully replies in the season finale clip shared with People. “It hurt when Grandma died, but this is a different kind of hurt.”

“Tammy’s numb right now,” her sister Amy explains. “She don’t know how to feel. She don’t know how to process grief like a normal human being. We were told to push our feelings down, not to embrace them. So, she’s just trying to manage the way she can.”

The 1000-lb Sisters Season 5 finale airs Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

