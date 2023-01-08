Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 tells the story of the Dutton family 40 years after the events that take place in 1883. A whole new generation of Duttons must learn to survive on the family ranch, and the show features a few of James and Margaret Dutton’s offspring who grew up to continue the family’s work. So, what happened to Tim McGraw’s character, James Dutton, between 1883 and 1923?

What happened to James Dutton after ‘1883’?

Tim McGraw as James Dutton | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

James and Margaret Dutton spearheaded the journey West in 1883. The couple, played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, had three kids — Spencer, Elsa, and John Dutton Sr. Elsa Dutton died in 1883 after getting shot by a dirty arrow, and much of the series focused on her journey as the eldest of her siblings. John Sr. and Spencer didn’t have much of a storyline in 1883, but they lived through the difficulties of the time period into adulthood and are heavily featured in 1923.

So, what happened to James Dutton? According to Heavy, James’ death isn’t seen in 1923, but a past episode of Yellowstone shows a flashback that reveals his fate. The flashback seen in season 4 episode 8 shows James with gunshot wounds, as he dies after getting shot by horse thieves on the Yellowstone ranch. While he manages to make it home and shoot all but one of the thieves, he collapses in front of Margaret, who then screams. James allegedly dies in 1893, just 10 years after his daughter, Elsa.

Margaret Dutton died shortly after James Dutton

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton in ‘1883’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

James Dutton didn’t make it long enough to appear in 1923 — and neither did Margaret Dutton. A voiceover from Elsa Dutton starts off the new series and explains what happened to Margaret.

According to Elsa, Margaret froze to death during a brutal winter in Montana. A year before Margaret’s death, she wrote to Jacob Duttons, James’ brother, to tell him of the difficulties she faced. She then died during a blizzard soon after James died. Margaret left behind her two sons, Spencer and John Sr., whom Jacob raised.

With both James and Margaret dead, fans likely won’t see either Tim McGraw or Faith Hill make any appearances in 1923. But flashbacks remain possible. McGraw and Hill retained a close relationship with Taylor Sheridan and seem open to possibly appearing in future projects.

“We’re sort of in limbo like everyone else,” McGraw told Variety about a future in the Yellowstone universe. “We’re excited about what’s to come and excited about what he writes and can’t wait to see however it develops.”

Which of Margaret and James Dutton’s kids dies in ‘1923’?

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. in ‘1923’ | James Minchin III/Paramount+

1923 Season 1 Episode 3 shows major trouble for the Duttons. Sheepherder Banner Creighton and his crew get their revenge on the Duttons and unleash gunfire upon them, resulting in multiple Dutton family members getting injured in the event. Jacob, John Sr., Jack, and Elizabeth Strafford all get shot by Banner’s group of men on horseback.

So, do either of James and Margaret Dutton’s sons die in the attack? Unfortunately, John Dutton Sr. died. Jacob ends the episode in critical condition, and it looks like Jack and Elizabeth will recover. As for Spencer Dutton, he’s in Africa when the entire event goes down. Cara Dutton writes him a letter at the end of the episode demanding he return to the ranch.

1923 airs Sundays on Paramount+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.