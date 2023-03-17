6 Times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Stunned in Green, St. Patrick’s Day or Not

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, revisit some of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s green outfits. From red-carpet appearances to moments that will go down in royal family history, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex have rocked varying green hues for years. Without further ado, here are some of Kate and Meghan’s most stunning green looks.

1. Meghan Markle wore green to her engagement announcement before repeating the outfit in 2019

Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Initially hidden by a white coat, Meghan wore a dark green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress for her and Prince Harry’s 2017 engagement announcement (via Town & Country).

After posing for photos at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden, Meghan offered a better glimpse of her dress when she and the Duke of Sussex headed inside for their engagement interview.

In 2019, Meghan recycled the green dress, wearing it to the WellChild Awards with a different coat and accessories.

2. Kate Middleton stunned in a green gown at the 2021 Royal Variety Performance

Known for repeating outfits, Kate did just that at the 2021 Royal Variety Performance. She arrived at Royal Albert Hall for the annual event wearing a sequin green Jenny Packham gown. Per Harper’s Bazaar, she’d previously worn it during a 2019 royal tour of Pakistan.

3. Meghan Markle wore emerald green for her last official royal appearance

Arguably Meghan’s most memorable style moment wearing green happened in March 2020. On March 9, the now-41-year-old stepped out at Westminster Abbey wearing a stunning emerald shade.

Designed by Emilia Wickstead, the look included a knee-length dress with a cape-like detail (via Marie Claire). Meghan completed her outfit with a matching fascinator. Plus, the Duke of Sussex’s suit jacket featured a coordinating emerald green lining.

The appearance marked Meghan and Harry’s final event as working senior royals before they moved stateside. Admitting she “wore a lot of color that week,” Meghan told Netflix’s Harry & Meghan she “just felt like, ‘Let’s just look like a rainbow,’” after sporting mostly muted colors.

4. Kate Middleton rocked green on St. Patricks Day, 2022

After being canceled two years in a row due to coronavirus (COVID-19), Kate and Prince William marked March 17 with a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

True to form, Kate did what she’s done — and continues to do — on holidays. Her look made nods to the event. The mother of three wore a green wool coat dress by Laura Green London (via Newsweek). Kate accessorized with a green hat and gold shamrock brooch.

5. Meghan Markle donned green for a 2018 Invictus Games reception

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lucy Turnbull, and Malcolm Turnbull | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

This might be one of Meghan’s less memorable green looks, but that doesn’t mean it’s not stunning. Less than a month before their royal wedding, she and Harry attended an Invictus Games reception in April 2018.

Meghan chose a pleated green floral print dress from Self-Portrait (via Who What Wear). She paired it with a black blazer and black heels.

6. Kate Middleton sported bright green at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards

Last but certainly not least is Kate’s 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards look. She wore a vibrant green off-the-shoulder gown to the Boston ceremony.

Reportedly a rental from the U.K. rental platform, HURR, the Solace London gown rented for $91-$238. Kate accessorized the gown, which matched the green carpet, with Queen Mary’s Emerald Choker that once belonged to Princess Diana.