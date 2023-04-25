‘7 Little Johnstons’: Anna Johnston Has Her Own Jewelry Line

Anna Johnston is a proud businesswoman. The star of TLC’s reality series 7 Little Johnstons has her own jewelry line, selling items via her online shop.

Anna Johnston’s jewelry line is called Fizz 4 Passion

Anna Johnston of ‘7 Little Johnstons’ | TLC via YouTube

Anna’s jewelry line is called Fizz 4 Passion. She started her business in 2019 and currently sells her handmade bracelets, necklaces, and other items via an online shop.

“I wanted to share my love for bracelet stacks with jewelry lovers,” she explains on her website. “When opening the business, my goal was to share the idea of having many bracelets on your wrist is a lot more fun than just one. Along with wearing jewelry to complete outfits, I remind the customers to do everything with PASSION!”

Fizz 4 Passion’s beaded bracelets come in a range of colors and are incredibly affordable, with most items selling for less than $20.

Many of Anna’s customers find her through 7 Little Johnstons, and she’s grateful for all of their purchases.

“Thank you so much for supporting my small business,” she said in a January 2023 Instagram video. “It really does mean a lot to me.”

The ‘7 Little Johnstons’ cast member recently bought a house

Anna’s worked hard in her jewelry business and her other endeavors. (She’s also active on Cameo and has worked at a daycare center, in addition to appearing on 7 Little Johnstons.) That effort has paid off in a big way. Earlier this year, she became a first-time homeowner at age 22.

“It’s OFFICIAL I’m a HOMEOWNER,” she shared in a Feb. 10 Instagram update. “So thankful for everyone that has been a part of this, definitely my mom and dad thank you for everything :)) TIME TO MOVE IN.”

Owning her own home is a huge accomplishment for Anna and proof to her parents that she can be independent. On the last season of 7 Little Johnstons, her mom Amber expressed skepticism that her daughter had the financial resources she needed to live on her own. But she was confident she was financially secure enough to move out.

Anna’s sister Emma Johnston also sells jewelry online

Anna isn’t the only member of the Johnston family who’s gone into the handmade jewelry business. Her younger sister Emma Johnston has an Etsy shop called EmmasRingsnThings. The 17-year-old sells rings (obviously) as well as earrings, scrunchies, and other accessories. Her items a little more expensive than her older sibling’s, with many items selling for between $20 and $40.

Emma’s younger brother Alex also has an Etsy shop. He sells his origami creations, such as trinket boxes and finger puppets, under the name AlexPaperCo.

Jonah, the oldest Johnston kid, has taken a more traditional career path. He’s currently in sales at Hutchinson Automotive Group, according to his LinkedIn. Meanwhile, Liz Johnston works as a dialysis technician.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.