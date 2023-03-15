’90 Day Fiancé’: All of the Cast Members Who Hail From Florida

90 Day Fiancé fans often observe that more cast members are from Florida than any other state. On the TLC series, one person from each couple has a K-1 visa, which means they have 90 days to marry their partner who’s a U.S. citizen. 90 Day Fiancé has inspired several spinoffs, and its loyal fans love discussing the often-controversial cast members.

Is it just a coincidence that there are so many cast members from the sunny state or perhaps filming in the Sunshine State appeals to producers? No matter the reason, here are all of the cast members from 90 Day Fiancé who call Florida home. Are they still together? Read on.

Jason Hitch: Spring Hill, Florida

90 Day Fiance star Jason Hitch has died aged 45 https://t.co/znV0RhPd4V pic.twitter.com/gDHOEUyimy — The Sun (@TheSun) December 15, 2021

Jason Hitch, from Spring Hill, Florida, was on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé with Cássia Tavares from Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil. (Tavares once called out the producers, revealing that they twisted the truth to create storylines.)

The couple split up in 2017 and divorced the following year. Sadly, Hitch died in 2021 in a Florida hospital from complications of COVID-19. He was 45.

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Hallandale Beach, Florida

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are one of the most successful couples in the franchise. They live in Florida’s Hallandale Beach, as InTouch reports.

"Three kids under the age of 3" is no joke for #LorenandAlexei stars Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik! ? https://t.co/AUpBmJ3nrN — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 28, 2023

Named Loren Goldstone when she first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, she’s originally from New York and met Brovarnik while on a trip to Israel. Loren’s parents live in Florida, and the couple moved in with them when Alexei first moved to the U.S.

Their wedding aired during Season 3, and then the couple got married for a second time in Israel. This time the cameras rolled for Season 2 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. The couple went on to star in their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days Season 1 and 2.

Fernando Verdini: Miami Beach, Florida

Fernando Verdini, from Doral Beach, FL, paired up with Carolina, from Medellin, Colombia on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3. The couple married and are still together, reports say.

Nicole Nafziger: Bradenton, Florida

90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger | 90 Day Fiancé via Youtube

From Bradenton, Florida, Nicole Nafziger dated Azan Tefou, from Agadir, Morocco. Fans have followed the many ups and downs of the controversial relationship as it played out on screen, spawning many memes and GIFs involving the questionable couple.

Nicole and Azan first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 and went on to star in spinoffs, including 90 Day Journey: Nicole & Azan Season 1. The couple never made it down the aisle and broke off their engagement in 2021.

Elizabeth Potthast & Andrei Castravet: Tampa, Florida,

Elizabeth Potthast is from Tampa, Florida, and met Andrei Castravet on a dating app. He’s from Moldova, and the couple’s relationship was documented on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5.

The fan-favorite couple got married in December 2017, have a daughter, and are still together. They’ve also starred in several spinoffs, most notably Happily Ever After, which features Libby’s parents and siblings who often get into verbal and physical scuffles.

Robert Springs & Anny Francisco: Winter Park, Florida

Robert Springs welcomed Anny Francisco to his home in Winter Park, Florida, when she moved from the Dominican Republic for 90 Day Fiancé Season 7. The couple got married in September 2019 and tragically lost their young son in 2022.

Cortney Reardanz: Orlando, Florida

Cortney Reardanz Reveals Whether or Not She Blames '90 Day Fiance' for Her Split From Antonio Millón https://t.co/dF0hYjCjMi pic.twitter.com/iHHnnnfNE8 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) August 3, 2018

Cortney Reardanz, who once said producers “brainwash” cast members, is an Orlando native. She traveled to Spain to meet Antonio Millón, after meeting him online. The couple’s story was featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 1. Later, Reardanz appeared on 90 Day Diaries Season 4. The couple broke up not long after the first show aired.

Kenneth Niedermeier: St. Petersburg, Florida

90 Day Fiancé's Armando and Kenneth wed in romantic Mexican ceremony: 'Excited to finally be here' https://t.co/oKCREtlibG pic.twitter.com/lyqzyyTVIl — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) May 24, 2021

Kenny Niedermeier made headlines when the St. Petersburg, Florida native fell in love with Armando Rubio, from Mexico, as part of 90 Day Fiance’s first-ever gay couple. They starred on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 2.

The fan-favorite couple married at the Mansarda winery in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, in May 2021, near where the happy couple now lives. Niedermeier says he misses St. Pete and the Tampa Bay area, where his children and grandchildren still live. He traveled back to St. Petersberg for an episode of 90 Day Diaries.

Larry Passariello

Larry was living in Florida when he traveled to the Philippines to meet Jenny. Now, the Passariellos are living happily ever after in Texas, according to their social media accounts. Larry gave fans a tour of their new property in Texas on the LarryandJenny Channel on YouTube.

The Passariellos appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Seasons 1 and 3, and continued their story on 90 Day Diaries Season 4, which aired in 2022. The couple married in December 2021.

Laura Jallali

Laura Jallali is originally from Canada but was living in Florida with her son when she met Aladin Jallali, from Qatar, on a dating app. The couple debuted on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1 and then 90 Day Diaries Season 4. The couple divorced in 2020.

Brittany Banks

Brittany Banks, a rapper from Florida, and Yazan Abo Horira, a Muslim from Amman, Jordan, had a drama-filled relationship. Banks moved to Jordan to get married and documented her story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2.

After speculation about whether the couple was still together, an episode of 90 Day Bares All revealed that Yazan had moved on from Brittany and was engaged to someone else.