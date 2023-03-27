‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Nicole and Mahmoud’s Massive Fight Leads to Threats of Divorce

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Mahmoud El Sherbiny and his wife, Nicole Sherbiny, are trying their best to salvage their crumbling marriage. But instead of their relationship getting better, it’s only gotten worse. A massive fight between the two leads to Mahmoud threatening to divorce Nicole.

Nicole and Mahmoud, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Nicole and Mahmoud’s crumbling marriage

38-year-old Nicole, who hails from Los Angeles, California, is struggling with her decision to move to Egypt to be with her husband, Mahmoud. Before marrying Mahmoud, she decided to convert to Islam. Because of this, she is expected to adhere to the rules as a Muslim wife.

After marrying Mahmoud, she lived per his expectations but felt like she lost all sense of identity because of the restrictive lifestyle. After going from wearing what she wanted in sunny California to wearing a hijab daily, she went home after just two months.

Nicole returned to Egypt and has to live in the same home as Mahmoud and his family. Everyone around her is pressuring her to cover her hair and adhere to the standards of a Muslim wife, but she’s having a crisis of faith and isn’t sure if she wants to remain a Muslim. Despite this, she’s willing to learn the prayers and does what it takes to compromise and make her marriage work.

Nicole and Mahmoud are on the brink of divorce

In the March 26 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole and Mahmoud get into a huge fight that leaves them on the brink of divorce. “While the cameras weren’t rolling, I walked up to Mahmoud, and he was acting funny, and I asked him what’s wrong, and he said something passive-aggressive to me like, ‘Like you care anyway,'” Nicole explained to the cameras.

While Nicole said this comment was the final straw for her, as the tension between them had been building the entire trip. “I’d had enough, and I just snapped,” she said in the confessional.

Mahmoud tried to get Nicole to calm down, but she pushed him away and yelled at him to leave her alone. Mahmoud said that there’d be “no way” an Egyptian woman would have acted like that to him.

Nicole said Mahmoud is constantly picking at her behind the scenes. “Nothing’s ever good enough for him. I’ve had it,” she said.

He finds her in a cafe and tells her that either she should come back home with him, or they get a divorce. Nicole tells Mahmoud that he can’t “control” her anymore and that she’s tired of his manipulation tactics. She doesn’t know what “moving forward” means for them and isn’t even sure if it’s possible.

’90 Day Fiancé’ fans are worried for Nicole’s safety

Nicole and Mahmoud’s marriage has been a rollercoaster ride from the beginning. In a previous episode, Mahmoud told Nicole to leave, and so she began packing her bags. However, he was able to talk her into staying.

Nicole and Mahmoud, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers are concerned about Nicole’s safety and urge her to return home to America. Many fans see Mahmoud trying to control and manipulate Nicole into being the perfect wife. They believe there are too many red flags and that they are possibly one of the worst-matched couples in 90 Day Fiancé history.

With the tension in Nicole and Mahmoud’s marriage getting worse every episode, it will be a miracle if they can work it out. Audiences will have to keep watching to determine whether they will make it or not in the end.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.