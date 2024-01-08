Back when Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were married, 'The Voice' coach Adam Levine had a lot of forward comments about Lambert's looks. Here's what he said.

NBC’s The Voice introduced several friendly rivalries over the years, and fans loved watching Blake Shelton interact with Adam Levine. Shelton and Levine dunked on each other throughout their time together on the reality series and developed a genuine friendship. Levine once brazenly spoke about Shelton’s then-wife, Miranda Lambert. Here’s what Levine said about Lambert looking “sexy” and “hot.”

‘The Voice’ coach Adam Levine once complimented Blake Shelton on Miranda Lambert’s looks

Before The Voice coach Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani, he married country music queen Miranda Lambert. Lambert and Shelton’s marriage ended after four years in 2015, and Shelton eventually quit The Voice in 2023. But fans of the reality series remember when Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Shelton coached together, and they made a fantastic pair. Levine and Shelton had a real friendship after meeting on the show, and they often made fun of each other on and off camera.

In December 2014, Levine and Shelton spoke about their friendly rivalry with Extra. And they talked about each other’s wives. The interviewer commented on how Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, do yoga together, and how the yoga helps Prinsloo maintain her slim physique.

“Well, I certainly am thankful to whoever is responsible for it,” Shelton joked about Prinsloo’s body.

“You know, Miranda’s looking good these days,” Levine said about Lambert after Shelton’s comment. “I saw her the other day, and she looks so beautiful. She’s glowing. She just looks gorgeous, and hot, and sexy.”

“I agree,” Shelton concurred.

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Miranda Lambert once spoke about her husband’s friendly rivalry with Adam Levine

The Voice fans know Blake Shelton and Adam Levine for their friendly rivalry, but there were times on and off the show when fans couldn’t tell if Shelton and Levine were real friends or enemies. Miranda Lambert spoke about Levine and Shelton’s relationship when she was still married to Shelton. In 2014, she told E! News that “Adam had done some crazy s***” to Shelton in the past.

“He sent us a nine-foot-tall, seven-foot-wide cover of himself as People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ he sent that to our house,” Lambert told the publication. At the time, there was controversy as to whether Shelton tweeted Levine’s actual phone number as a joke. “So, I wouldn’t even want to know his revenge if Blake did [tweet Adam’s number], so I don’t think it’s real,” she continued.

Gwen Stefani allegedly wanted Blake Shelton to distance himself from the Maroon 5 frontman

While Miranda Lambert seemed to be on good terms with Adam Levine during her marriage to Blake Shelton, it’s unclear where Gwen Stefani stands. Rumors suggest that Stefani wanted Shelton to distance himself from the Maroon 5 frontman after cheating allegations hit Levine in 2022. According to TikTok star Sumner Stroh, she and Levine had a year-long affair while Behati Prinsloo was pregnant. Levine acknowledged his “poor judgment” but denied the affair.

“For her, it’s personal,” a source told Radar Online regarding Stefani’s feelings about Levine. “She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle.”

Another source said that Shelton and Levine’s relationship suffered after Levine left The Voice in 2019, as their “relationship was exaggerated for TV.”

It doesn’t look like Shelton and Stefani have made any plans with Levine as of late, so perhaps the rumors are to be believed. As for Miranda Lambert, it’s unclear where she now stands with Levine without Shelton by her side.

