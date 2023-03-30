‘Alaska Daily’ Tonight: Everything You Need to Know About the Finale

ABC‘s Alaska Daily has reached the end of the line (at least, for now). Only one episode remains in season 1, and Eileen Fitzgerald and Roz Friendly are closer than ever to finding Gloria Nanmac’s killer. Will they bring justice to the Native woman? Or will Gloria’s death remain among the thousands of unsolved missing and murdered Indigenous women cases? Read on to learn everything you need to know before the Alaska Daily finale airs tonight, March 30.

Grace Dove as Roz Friendly | ABC/Darko Sikman

Is the ‘Alaska Daily’ finale on tonight?

Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 11, “Most Reckless Thing I’ve Ever Done,” premieres tonight, March 30, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The upcoming hour serves as the season 1 finale. Vera Starbard wrote the last episode, and Bosede Williams directed it.

The synopsis for “Most Reckless Thing I’ve Ever Done” reads, “With rumors of a new Alaskan newspaper swirling, the team investigates their competition and what it means for the future of local news. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz listen to Gloria’s final call and find their lead before an innocent man is put away.”

As fans recall from previous episodes, Aaron Pritchard forced his father’s hand and bought the Daily Alaskan from him. Conrad was planning on selling the paper to Horizon Capitol, which had a history of purchasing small-town newspapers around the country and gutting them.

Perhaps Conrad has something to do with this “new Alaskan newspaper.” After all, he did declare war on his son following the Daily Alaskan‘s piece on Conrad’s shady involvement in easing mining restrictions on federally protected land.

But the main story in the Alaska Daily finale tonight will center around trying to close Gloria’s case.

Who killed Gloria?

At the end of Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 10, Eileen and Roz learned that Gloria called 911 two days after her disappearance. And in the Alaska Daily finale tonight, the reporter duo will listen to that call and continue to search for Gloria’s killer.

We know that Toby Crenshaw is innocent (despite corrupt detectives forcing a confession out of him). So Eileen and Roz must find the real murderer before Toby takes a plea deal and is wrongly convicted. The strongest suspect is Ezra Fisher, who lied about the night Gloria disappeared. He said he left Skeeter’s party to pick up his son and never returned, but he did.

In episode 10, Ezra’s son disclosed that his father took him to the party and left him there while he drove Gloria home because she got hurt. So Ezra looks very guilty right about now, but we know twists await us in the finale.

A sneak peek reveals that Eileen and Roz speak to Clarence, aka Skeeter, in the Alaska Daily finale tonight. Perhaps he will shed some light on what happened to Gloria, or maybe he’s the one who killed her. All we know is that we’re eager for Eileen and Roz to get justice for Gloria. And then they will hopefully stay at the Daily Alaskan, despite getting job offers from major publications — The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Eileen and Roz are tying up loose ends. Don't miss the season finale of #AlaskaDaily, TOMORROW at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/yEmmjHbWg4 — Alaska Daily (@AlaskaDailyABC) March 29, 2023

Will ABC renew ‘Alaska Daily’ for season 2?

When all is said and done, we hope that tonight’s episode of Alaska Daily isn’t its last.

ABC has yet to renew Alaska Daily for a second season, but the network hasn’t canceled it either. So there is hope that the show still has a future, and we’re semi-confident that a season 2 is in the cards.

Alaska Daily pulls in average ratings and audience totals for ABC, and its numbers increase when accounting for DVR and streaming. Plus, Hilary Swank was nominated for Best Actress – Television Series Drama at the Golden Globe Awards in 2023 for her work in the show.

More attention on the show means more money for ABC, which is what it’s all about in the end. Oh, and the network has to consider what Alaska Daily writers have planned for the future. And if the stars all align, fans can expect more episodes. But hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out Alaska Daily‘s fate.

Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 11, “Most Reckless Thing I’ve Ever Done,” airs tonight, March 30, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.