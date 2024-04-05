The next season of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' will feature Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny '2.0' Tortorella. Here's what a photo revealed.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 features Angelina Pivarnick going through several massive life moments. Early in the season, Angelina revealed to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley that she and her fiancé, Vinny “2.0” Tortorella, are on the rocks. However, a new photo reveals Angelina and Vinny are still together and filming the next season of Family Vacation as a couple.

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella, were spotted filming the next season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny “2.0” Tortorella have had well-documented ups and downs in their relationship — and a photo proves the couple will return in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7B. The Instagram spoiler page MTV Reality Teaa posted a photo of several Family Vacation cast members filming the next season in Miami. Pauly D and his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, returned to film, as did Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. Fans noticed Vinny “2.0” in the photo as well.

Fans have mixed feelings about Angelina and Vinny returning.

“Ughh! I see Vinny 2.0,” a fan commented. “Was hoping that Angelina and him weren’t on anymore.”

“Eww, is that Angelina’s man I see behind Pauly?” another fan questioned.

Early in the season, Angelina complained about her relationship with Vinny. She worries that Vinny uses her for her money and status. Angelina also claimed she didn’t want to get married again after her first failed marriage to Chris Larangeira. Additionally, she considered using Chris’s sperm to have a baby instead of Vinny’s.

Angelina Pivarnick’s sister posted about another alleged domestic incident between the couple

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 star Angelina Pivarnick with Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella | Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans know about Angelina Pivarnick’s history with Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. Angelina and Vinny had two domestic incidents in 2023. At the time, Angelina’s attorney called the November incident a “miscommunication.”

“I think what happened back in October or November was nothing more than a miscommunication in the manner in which it was reported,” the attorney told The Sun. “My recollection is that it was related to loud music. Nonetheless, everything is great between Angelina and Vinny, and I wouldn’t read too much into social media posts. The truth is he is at the house as we speak.”

In March 2024, Angelina’s sister posted clips to Instagram that fans noticed. “She was on the phone with Angelina and listening to Angelina talking to another male,” a follower posted, according to a screenshot on MTV Reality Teaa‘s Instagram. “She was explaining how Vinny ‘2.0’ broke a door, apparently. Amanda kept saying how she’s done trying to hide how Vinny treats Angelina. … Amanda kept saying to Angelina, ‘Listen to the cop, sis. Just listen to him.’”

The ‘Jersey Shore’ star posted recent photos of her and Vinny ‘2.0’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny “2.0” Tortorella are still together as of March 2024. On March 24, 2024, Angelina posted a photo of her and Vinny getting “aesthetic treatments,” including Botox injections. Angelina posted another photo of her and Vinny relaxing by the pool three days prior.

On March 12, 2024, Vinny posted a photo of him kissing Angelina in the car at a red light, and it was met with mixed reviews from fans.

“Y’all still together, I assume, lol,” a fan commented.

” I mean, I hope so,” Vinny wrote back. “I was just rubbing her feet and back last night.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.