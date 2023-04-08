‘Bel-Air’: 3 Key Moments From Season 2 Episode 7

When viewers were first introduced to Carlton in Peacock’s Bel-Air, he used Xanax and cocaine to cope with his anxiety. However, he appeared to kick his habit and has since opened up about his anxiety disorder to other students. After being forced to withdraw from the Founder’s Award competition in season 2 episode 7, Carlton relapsed.

Carlton relapsed in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 7

The Banks support Carlton and Will in their run for the Founder’s Award, even though Aunt Viv correctly predicted that it would create unhealthy competition between the cousins again.

It began when Uncle Phil admitted to Carlton that he supported Will more because the Philadelphia native wasn’t as focused as his son. The lawyer then missed the evident sarcasm in Carlton’s voice when the teenager pretended as though it was OK with him. At school, the cousins had to explain why they should win the award to their classmates, and Carlton was prepared with his talking points.

However, Will wasn’t, as he ran into the event late. When the teenager began scrambling to answer questions, a video of the incident in which Connor said the “n-word” several times in front of a dancing Carlton dropped to everyone’s phones. Due to the backlash, the former friends withdrew from the competition. It’s later revealed that Drew sent the video to force Carlton out of the running.

After getting advice from his mom and opening up about his struggle to fit in during an Instagram Live video, Carlton snorted the cocaine Connor gave him. Will eventually tells the Banks that he stayed in the running because Doc believed in him, resulting in a fight between him and Phil when the lawyer suggests the coach only cares about him for the money. The argument sent him into the arms of Doc, and it appears as though Will reveals the real reason behind his sudden relocation from Philadelphia to Bel-Air.

Geoffrey reconnects with his son, Frederick

The house manager linked up with his son, who admitted he only accepted the invitation to California to hear the truth about his father. After meeting the Banks and noticing his absent dad’s importance to the family, Frederick wants to leave.

However, he decides to stay after Phil tells him about how Geoffrey secretly provided for him and kept him out of trouble. Additionally, Phil strongly considers joining Erika’s firm while Aunt Viv finds support on social media.

Hilary and Jazz break up

Will helps Hilary and Jazz reconnect by talking to each of them and suggesting the Uber driver take his girlfriend to dinner.

They enjoyed a nice night out, but it took a turn when the waitress claimed his card wasn’t working. Embarrassed as Jazz seemed to get irritated, Hilary offered payment. Even though it didn’t bother her, it didn’t sit well with Jazz, who insisted she would have behaved differently if she were on a date with her ex, football star LaMarcus.

His insecurities about his status in relation to Hilary and how he measured up to her last boyfriend got the best of him, leading her to end the relationship.

It appeared as though she wanted to stay with Jazz and didn’t have that connection with LaMarcus anymore, but she might give her ex another chance, as he’s clearly interested in rekindling their romance.

Bel-Air airs Thursdays on Peacock.