‘Below Deck’: Camille Lamb Says Her Final Moments on the Boat Felt Like a Set Up

Camille Lamb said that while the Below Deck crew and producers did not set her up to get fired, it certainly felt that way.

After nonstop arguments with second stew Alissa Humber, Camille was fired on Below Deck. Chief stew Fraser Olender went to Captain Sandy Yawn after seeing Camille drinking (while others in the interior worked). Plus he admonished her for drinking the champagne supply meant for guests.

Camille did not dispute that she was drinking – and admitted she was even pretty buzzed – but she also revealed what viewers didn’t see.

Camille said she was drinking during the ‘Below Deck’ confessional filming

It’s no secret that the Below Deck crew have a few cocktails when they film their confessionals. Alex Radcliffe from Below Deck Med once joked that he was even given a drink limit for his confessionals. Camille was fresh off of her confessionals and admitted to being tipsy. “I was already sauced from my interview,” she recalled in her Instagram story. “Went back to the boat, finished what I had left, and opened champagne.”

“Fraser said when we finish our jobs [it was] ‘champagne time’ [and] he said we could drink,” she continued. “So I open the champagne I saw Fraser use for tip meetings. Since he used it for us to drink I thought that was the one we used. I’m no champagne snob so I didn’t know its value.”

Camille also said she was not lazy on ‘Below Deck’

Camille admitted that she missed some details when it came to cabins. “Mind you Hayley [De Sola Pinto] was also responsible for cabins but I took the fall,” she noted. When Camille was on the dock, a producer asked her to talk to deckhand Katie Glaser about their night out. “Then Fraser called me about clocking out early,” she recalled. “Not saying it was a set up but it felt like it.”

She knows fans will say she’s making excuses and she doesn’t disagree with her dismissal. “I think it was time to go,” she said. “There was going to be no resolution unless one of us went and it happened to be me. I am OK with that. I was fed up anyway.”

She also pushed back against the narrative that she was lazy. Alissa continuously said that Camille was lazy and didn’t work as fast as the other crew members. But Camille said she is not lazy, but “less enthusiastic.” Camille pointed out that if she was so lazy, why wasn’t there a whole storyline about the laundry being a disaster? “I always had clean underwear and uniforms ready for my team members,” she pointed out. I did my job in the laundry room. Which was my main responsibility.”

She’s taking accountability for her actions and will grow and learn from them

Camille admitted to not fully stocking the fridge to Alissa’s liking and owned up to throwing the broken glass in the trash. But when it came to that swim on charter, Camille said she swam before the guests arrived. “I swam right before the guests arrived at the beach, yet my hair is dry when they show up?” she asked.

Camille insisted her accomplishments are not those of a lazy person. “I will continue to be accountable for my actions with no shame because at the end of the day, I grow from them I learn from them, and from those lessons and failures I’m one step closer to success,” she said.