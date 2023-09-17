Blac Chyna is on a mission to rebrand herself as she removes fillers, deactivates OnlyFans, and focuses on her children.

OnlyFans was created back in 2016. Since its conception, the platform has majorly taken off. The streaming social media space revolves around users paying for private content.

Although it has become popular among sex workers, musicians, comedians, and many other stars have since joined in on the exclusive fun. Cardi B, Whitney Cummings, Bella Thorne, and The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan are just a few to name.

Blac Chyna was another celebrity who was in the spotlight for joining OnlyFans. However, since deactivating her account, many wonder where she is and just exactly how much the star’s net worth is valued.

Blac Chyna net worth

At the moment, Blac Chyna‘s net worth is valued at 5 million dollars. Although it is a very impressive number reported by Celebrity Net Worth, many of her fans and followers may be surprised it actually isn’t higher.

Blac Chyna’s journey began as Angela Renee White. Her career began back in modeling and stripping, and, initially, the star’s stage name was Cream. However, as the story goes, after meeting a client at the strip club who went by Black China, she was so impressed with the name that she adopted a version of it for herself. BET has the details behind it all.

Slowly but surely, her status and fame began to increase. Blac Chyna appeared on several magazine covers and even got a shoutout in “Miss Me”, one of Drake’s hit tracks. Shortly after, Blac Chyna’s connection to the music industry grew.

She appeared in several music videos, including Kanye West’s “Monster” and Tyga’s “Racks.” Of course, Blac Chyna and Tyga’s relationship eventually developed into a romantic one.

Blac Chyna and Tyga got engaged in 2011 and welcomed their baby boy into the world the following year. However, the couple ended up splitting in 2014 before they married.

Over the years, Blac Chyna has been known to be involved in a scandal or two. In 2016, her fans and followers may remember she was kicked off a flight for being intoxicated and a disruptance. CBS was one of the many platforms to cover the eyebrow-raising story.

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family was another unforgettable scandal the celebrity was involved in. Who could forget when Blac Chyna and reality TV star Rob Kardashian publicly announced their relationship back in 2016? It was even more shocking when their fans and followers learned shortly after that the new couple was welcoming a baby.

In a whirlwind romance, the couple split for good in 2017. When things came to a tumultuous end with the couple, Rob Kardashian shared lots of private and graphic content that showcased Blac Chyna. As a result, Blac Chyna sued Rob Kardashian and his family for damaging her brand.

In addition, she was suing the reality TV star for physical and verbal abuse. Ultimately, Chyna lost the defamation case and, surprisingly, now co-parents and shares custody of their child, Dream Kardashian.

Blac Chyna now

Blac Chyna is on a mission to rebrand. From getting sober to getting a doctoral degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, she seems like she may have turned over a new stone.

Blac Chyna has even recently been in the spotlight for having her face fillers removed, which the star spoke about on a recent episode of Caresha Please. On the podcast episode, Blac Chyna also discussed how she is bringing her real name, Angela, back into the picture.

Blac Chyna OnlyFans

Since joining OnlyFans in 2020, Blac Chyna has reportedly made $240 million. With that being said, many people wondered why in the world she would ever leave the platform.

Blac Chyna deactivated her account this past March, and when questioned on the matter, the star has been happy to explain the highly-talked-about decision. From her extreme transformation to thinking about her children who are getting older, she told Daily Mail, “I’m kind of past that.”